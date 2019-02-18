Naomi Osaka's explanation for Sascha Bajin split raises more questions than answers

Naomi Osaka is no longer working with Sascha Bajin (L) - REUTERS

In purely results terms, there have been few more successful tennis partnerships than Naomi Osaka and Sascha Bajin. In their year spent working together, Osaka climbed from No. 68 to No. 1 in the world and won two of the five grand-slam titles available. Prior to linking up with Bajin, Osaka's best showing at a major was reaching the Wimbledon third round in 2017.

The decision then to split with Bajin just a couple of weeks after winning the Australian Open was a bit like if Arsenal had thought in 2004 that it was time for Arsene Wenger to move along. Or Leicester saying in May 2016: "Thanks for everything, but we're looking for something different now Claudio." Or... well, you get the idea.

Still, at least we could expect platitudes from Osaka about how much she had enjoyed working with Bajin, what a journey it had been, maybe a photo of the two of them on social media? Not quite. Instead Osaka tweeted a terse 26-word statement last Monday: "Hey everyone, I will no longer be working together with Sascha. I thank him for his work and wish him all the best in the future."

Initially the split was dismissed as another example of the leading women's constant striving for improvement. After all the other two reigning grand-slam champions Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep also ended their coaching partnerships after winning majors last year - though it should be noted that Halep's split with Darren Cahill was at his behest not hers. That said, it wasn't long before Halep demonstrated her ruthless streak - confirming on Sunday that she had stopped working with Thierry van Cleemput after a week's trial.

Such is life at the elite level of the sport.

Osaka though has suggested that her split with Bajin was based not on her career prospects, but in fact the on opposite consideration: that her well-being is more important than winning tennis matches.

"My reason is I wouldn't put success over my happiness," Osaka said on Sunday when asked by Sport360 ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships why she and Baijin had split. "That's my main thing. I'm not going to sacrifice that just to keep a person around.

"It was kind of brewing in Australia. I think some people could see that if they saw how we interacted.

"I would not want to split on really bad terms. I'm not going to say anything bad about him because, of course, I'm really grateful for all the things he's done.

Naomi Osaka poses with the Australian Open trophy last month Credit: Getty Images

"During the Australian Open, I was just trying to tell myself to get through it. I'm not sure, but I think you guys noticed."

She also stressed that this was absolutely not a financially-driven decision. "Everyone thinks it was a money-related issue, but it wasn't," Osaka said. "That's one of the most hurtful things I've ever heard."

Perhaps this will be the end of it, and Osaka will feel that she has explained why she brought to an end such a successful partnership. A personal suspicion is that the wider tennis community will feel there are still plenty of questions to be answered. How did it get to the point where Osaka was "just trying to tell myself to get through" what should have been one of the best weeks of her career? Why was Bajin affecting her happiness so negatively? How would the pair's interactions have betrayed that tension was "brewing" in Australia?

The rest of this week in Dubai and next month in Indian Wells will likely see Osaka quizzed again. Until then, we are as baffled as the poor journalist who once asked Osaka what her career ambitions were, only to be answered with a Pokémon quote that meant nothing to him.

Whatever the details about the split, Osaka should certainly be applauded for putting her personal well-being ahead of her success. Perhaps our surprise at this as a motivating factor for an elite-level athlete says more about us than Osaka.