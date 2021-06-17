Naomi Osaka out of Wimbledon, plans to play Olympics

Naomi Osaka will not play Wimbledon but will be ready for the Tokyo Olympics next month, according to reports citing a statement from her management team.

“She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans,” according to a reported statement.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, withdrew from the French Open on May 31 before her second-round match, detailing mental health struggles in recent years.

She said then that she would take time away from the court and did not say when she planned to return to tournament play.

Osaka will be one of the host nation’s star athletes of the Tokyo Games.

Wimbledon starts June 28.

