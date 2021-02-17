Naomi Osaka reaches Australian Open final as tearful Serena Williams addresses questions over future

Serena Williams of the US (L) congratulates Japan's Naomi Osaka on her win in their women's singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne - AFP

Serena Williams bid a tearful farewell to the Australian Open amid questions about whether she may have played at the tournament for the last time.

Williams gave the crowd inside the Rod Laver Arena a long wave goodbye with her hand on her heart following her 6-3 6-4 semi-final defeat by Naomi Osaka.

The gesture prompted speculation about whether the 39-year-old would ever be back competing at Melbourne Park, where she has won the title seven times.

Serena Williams of the United States thanks the crowd following her defeat - GETTY IMAGES

Williams shows her emotions during the press conference - AFP

In her post-match press conference, Williams responded: "I don't know. If I ever say farewell, I wouldn't tell anyone. So..."

Williams then became tearful during the next question, a relatively mundane enquiry about her unforced errors during the match, and said: "I don't know. I'm done," before leaving the room.

Williams had once again came up short in her 10th attempt to move level with Margaret Court's haul of 24 major titles.

Japanese third seed Osaka, the champion in 2019, overcame a nervous start in front of a limited crowd, let back in after Victoria's coronavirus lockdown was lifted.

Williams broke Osaka in the opening game, but the Japanese third seed reeled off five straight games in a devastating display before closing out the set with a blazing forehand winner.

Osaka took Williams' serve in the first game of the second set and would not let up until she wobbled with three double-faults to allow the American to break back to 4-4.

But Williams repaid the favour with a double-fault on the next service game giving Osaka three break points.

Osaka converted the first then closed out the match when Williams thudded into the net.

Osaka, who will American Jennifer Brady in the final after the latter won her semi-final, said on court: "I was really nervous and scared in the beginning but I eased my way into it.

"It was about having fun and it was the first day having a crowd for a while. It's an honour to play her and I didn't want to go out really bad so I just tried my best.

Story continues

"I was a little kid watching her play so coming up against her on the court for me is a dream."

Later on court Brady withstood late drama to defeat Karolina Muchova and reach her first grand slam final at the Australian Open.

Brady made her slam breakthrough with a run to the last four at the US Open last summer before losing to Osaka and has taken full advantage of a draw that opened up at Melbourne Park.

A 6-4 3-6 6-4 victory over first-time slam semi-finalist Muchova sets up a rematch on Saturday with Osaka,

Brady fell to the court at the winning moment, and said: "I can't feel my legs. My legs are shaking, my heart is racing.

"I was feeling a little strange today. I was super excited but at the same time I was pretty flat-footed. I felt like I was stuck in mud. I didn't really pick up my intensity until the beginning of the third set.

"I'm obviously pretty excited to be in the finals. It's an incredible achievement but I think it will be a really tough match, obviously she's won a few grand slams, we had a tough match at the US Open in the semi-finals. She even said it was one of her top-two matches, which was a little unfortunate for me."

04:37 AM

Osaka says it's a 'dream' to be on court against Williams

Osaka admits she hit a lot of unforced errors at the start but gradually eased her way back into it - something made easier by the crowd, she said.

She says its a "dream" to be on the court against Williams - someone she watched as a child.

She'll be up against a first-time finalist, whoever she plays, and admits she hopes to capitalise on her opponent's nerves.

04:32 AM

Osaka 6-3, 6-4 Williams

Now, Osaka is serving for the match. She starts with an ace. Then follows up with another strong serve that Williams can't return. 30-0.

Williams' next return flies out - three match points. Osaka only needs one! Williams thwacks a backhand into the net, handing Osaka the match. The Japanese star was just too good for the American today.

04:29 AM

Osaka* 6-3, 5-4 Williams (*denotes next server)

Much ebtter from OSaka. She concludes a rally with a terrific backhand down the line. And again - what a brilliant angled backhand from Osaka. 0-30. This is one way to bounce back. A double fault from Williams makes it 0-40.

Now Osaka has three break points - and she wins it on the first. A fantastic backhand across court breaks Williams - what a response.

04:26 AM

Osaka 6-3, 4-4 Williams* (*denotes next server)

Williams gets off to a good start, taking a 0-15 lead. Another double fault makes it 0-30 and now the Japanese star is under pressure. Yet ANOTHER double fault gives Williams three break points, but the American wastes the first one.

Osaka saves the second with a good service and follow up, but Williams has one more chance - which she takes thanks to another double fault from Osaka. Remarkable. Three double faults.

04:21 AM

Osaka* 6-3, 4-3 Williams (*denotes next server)

With Williams fighting to stay in the set, she hammers across a backhand that Osaka can't return. A strong second serve makes it 30-0 before she soon makes it 40-0. Will this be a rare love game? Not quite. Williams shanks a backhand long.

But she quickly holds the game with some more fine serving.

04:18 AM

Osaka 6-3, 4-2 Williams* (*denotes next server)

Williams is fighting back taking a 15-0 lead, before Osaka levels up. And then she fires down two strong serves to makes it 40-15 - there is no let-up from the Japanese. And then another ace gives her the game.

04:15 AM

Osaka* 6-3, 3-2 Williams (*denotes next server)

Williams is battling hard to stay in this games. At 15-15, she batters a winner - much to the delight of the crowd. Another cacking backhand makes it 40-15 before a rare error from Osaka hands her the game.

04:11 AM

Osaka 6-3, 3-1 Williams* (*denotes next server)

Can Osaka continue her march over Williams. She wins the first point but gifts Williams the next one. 15-15.

A long rally ends with Williams thwacking the net before Osaka races to a 40-15 lead. Another double fault gives Williams a chance back into the game - 40-30. But Osaka makes no mistake with the next one - a fantastic forehand into the corner.

Japan's Naomi Osaka hits a return against Serena Williams - AFP

04:06 AM

Osaka* 6-3, 2-1 Williams (*denotes next server)

Osaka starts off well, putting pressure on Williams until she hits long. Williams makes it 15-15 when Osaka hits the top of the net - only to see it fall the wrong side.

A fierce ace makes it 30-15 before another booming delivery makes it 40-15. Much better from the American. And a wide backhand from Osaka gives Williams the game.

04:03 AM

Osaka 6-3, 2-0 Williams* (*denotes next server)

Osaka has really stepped up her game. She dominates the first point before making it 30-0 with a booming delivery.

That's more like it from Williams - Osaka sends down a slower second serve which Williams batters back. Then another double fault levels it at 30-30. An ace makes it 40-30 before another blazing ace wins the game.

04:00 AM

Osaka* 6-3, 1-0 Williams (*denotes next server)

Williams doesn't start the secoind set well, whacking another forehand wide. That's better. She battered a forehand past Osaka and as Osaka sends one out in the next rally, she yells with satisfaction.

But Osaka claws it back to 30-30 with a crisp winner and Williams batters the net in the next rally. A break point for Osaka. Can she take it? Yes, thanks to a wonderful backhand that flies past Williams. A terrific winner.

03:55 AM

Osaka 6-3 Williams* (*denotes next server)

Osaka is serving for the set this time and starts off well, 15-0. Despite facing the sun, she makes it 30-0 as Williams fails to get it over the net.

Osaka's third double fault makes it 30-15 but a booming first serve extends her lead, giving her two set points. Boom - a strong forehand from Osaka wraps up the opening set.

03:52 AM

Osaka* 5-3 Williams (*denotes next server)

Williams is serving to stay in the set and starts off well - 15-0. A powerful ace makes it 30-0.

But a precise forehand from Osaka can't be returned by Williams, 30-15. Another big serve from Williams makes it 40-15 before she holds with another booming delivery.

Serena Williams

03:49 AM

Osaka 5-2 Williams* (*denotes next server)

Osaka has still only got 32% of her first serve in - but no matter, she powers to a 40-0 lead thanks to a fine ace. She has to rely on a second serve to wrap up the game - and she does. A strong hold from Osaka.

03:47 AM

Osaka* 4-2 Williams (*denotes next server)

Williams takes a quick lead but sends another first serve wide. She loses the second serve rally with her 11th unforced error and it's 15-15.

Again, she hits it wide before Osaka earns two break points with a double handed backhand down the line. Then Osaka wins a long rally with a terrific forehand to the corner.

Williams serves against Naomi Osaka - AFP

03:43 AM

Osaka 3-2 Williams* (*denotes next server)

Osaka is on the backfoot again though, with Williams racing to a 0-30 lead. A rare mistake from Williams makes it 15-30, before a touch of brilliance from Osaka - a powerful forehand into the corner - makes it 30-30.

But Osaka gifts another point to the American and now Williams has another chance to break - which she doesn't take. Osaka powers a high backhand past Williams.

The American batters a return back - but it flies out, much to Osaka's relief, I'm sure. Deuce. Osaka gets lucky on the serve and Williams hits it long - giving Osaka the advantage. Can she wrap up the game? Yes - Williams tries to send a forehand down the line but it goes wide.

03:36 AM

Osaka* 2-2 Williams (*denotes next server)

Williams is also struggling with her first serve today and Osaka makes it 15-15. But Williams powers to 30-15 before finally sending down a first serve that Osaka can't return. 40-15.

Osaka batters back a forehand to the baseline which sails past Williams. And then she follows it up in the next rally with some ferocious shots until Williams succumbs. Deuce.

Williams angles a delightful backhand across court, which Osaka fails to return, but a precision forehand from Oaaka makes it deuce again.

What a game we have here. Another cracking rally ends with Osaka earning a break point, and a long forehand from Williams means the set is level once again.

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a backhand

03:29 AM

Osaka 1-2 Williams* (*denotes next server)

A lengthy rally culminates with Williams hitting long this time and then she steers a return wide. 30-0. But a strong forehand from Williams is too much for Osaka. 30-15.

Osaka is really struggling with the first serve and Williams is capitalising on the second serve. The American makes it 30-30, again putting pressure on Osaka's service game. She gets another break point as Osaka sprays a forehand wide but Williams lets her off the hook. Deuce.

Osaka gets the advantage and then fires an ace to hold. That's much better.

03:24 AM

Osaka* 0-2 Williams (*denotes next server)

Williams starts off with a booming first serve, a pin point ace. She extends it to 30-0 as Osaka whacks a backhand long.

A scampering Osaka manages to keep the ball in play but Williams comes to net to dispatch it with aplomb. 40-0. This time Williams thwacks the ball against the net to give Osaka a way back into the game. But Osaka in unble to return a fierce forehand from Williams and she holds.

03:20 AM

Osaka 0-1 Williams* (*denotes next server)

Osaka draws first blood with a short rally, but Williams pegs her back immediately with a cracking backhand return. Osaka, with the sun in her eyes, then double faults to make it 15-30. The sun is a real pain for her, it seems - she has aborted a couple of serves already.

A wild forehand from Osaka makes it 15-40 and she's under pressure. Two break points for Williams, who wastes the first one. But Osaka ends a rally by only finding the net and Williams gets an early break.

03:16 AM

Osaka* 0-0 Williams (*denotes next server)

And we're under way...

03:11 AM

Coin toss time

Osaka has won the toss and has opted to serve first.

03:05 AM

Warm up time

It's almost time, with both players doing their final warm up before entering the court.

03:03 AM

The return of fans

It won't be a packed arena, but some fans will be able to enjoy the spectacle in the Rod Laver Arena.

Fans will be allowed back into Melbourne Park today after the city's five-day coronavirus lockdown comes to an end.

The crowd will be capped at 7,477 for each session, which is approximately 50 per cent capacity in the Rod Laver Arena.

02:56 AM

Williams's improved movement could be key

Serena Williams powered into her 40th grand slam semi-final on Tuesday by beating arguably the best defender in women's tennis at her own game, writes Molly McElwee.

Simona Halep usually frustrates opponents with her ability to reach would-be winners - she did so in their last meeting with a near-faultless 6-2 6-2 demolishing of Williams at the Wimbledon 2019 final. But on Tuesday Williams turned the tables by finding an answer for every one of the Romanian's attempts to grind her down, and displaying the significant improvement in her on-court movement which has turned heads in Melbourne.

Defensive work and speed were strengths Williams was once known for - footwork to marvel at and covering the court with ease. But since returning from the birth of her first child in 2017 it has been a weakness preyed upon by her opponents

Read more: What will be cruicial for Williams in chasing down elusive 24th grand slam title

02:52 AM

Welcome

It's hard not to see this match-up and not think of that 2018 tournament in the US.

Williams was handed three code violations, the last of which resulted in a game penalty, in a straight sets defeat to Osaka, who was booed throughout the final game and trophy ceremony by an angry Flushing Meadows crowd.

The American later wrote an apology letter to Osaka and think the pair have left it behind them.

"Well, I think we both have had closure, and we have reached out to each other. I have definitely reached out," the 39-year-old said.

"I think she's a great competitor and a cool cat."

When asked if she would be watching film of Williams to prepare herself for the match, Osaka said she never stops watching her.

"For me, I grew up watching Serena... It's just more of a habit than anything," she added. "But I feel like everyone in the tournament watches her."