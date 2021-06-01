Chances of Naomi Osaka playing at Wimbledon dwindling as tennis scrambles to get a grip

Naomi Osaka has triggered grave Olympic concerns in a land where mental health remains taboo - GETTY IMAGES

The chances of Naomi Osaka playing Wimbledon are receding after it emerged she could have her ranking frozen if her mental health struggles force her to take a prolonged break from tennis.

There is growing expectation that the world No 2 will pull out of a second Grand Slam following her French Open withdrawal that sent shockwaves through sport and sparked an unprecedented debate over the demands on tennis players and other elite athletes.

After threatening to throw her out of their tournaments over a refusal to fulfil media obligations at Roland Garros, Wimbledon, the French Open and the other two majors – The Australian Open and US Open – staged a remarkable climbdown by agreeing to discuss reducing the demands on the 23 year-old and other players at their events.

Telegraph Sport can also reveal that the WTA would allow Osaka to freeze her ranking if she was forced out of the sport for more than eight weeks – as she would be if physically injured – taking the pressure off her to rush back.

A spokeswoman said: “Mental health is absolutely one part of an athlete’s holistic health and would qualify for a freeze in ranking.”

That would help prevent Osaka being penalised for taking time out at a time where she had already been forced to forego up to £1.2 million in prize money for withdrawing from Roland Garros, a figure that would only increase the more tournaments she missed.

Osaka’s sponsors, including Nike and Mastercard, rallied around her on Tuesday but her contracts with them will be partly performance-related and remaining as world No 2 could help safeguard certain bonuses.

After Osaka was fined by the French Open for failing to appear at a post-match press conference, the International Olympic Committee told Telegraph Sport that no athlete would be under obligation to attend one during this summer’s Games.

That was followed by a climbdown by the chairs and presidents of the four Grand Slams, who said: “On behalf of the Grand Slams, we wish to offer Naomi Osaka our support and assistance in any way possible as she takes time away from the court. She is an exceptional athlete and we look forward to her return as soon as she deems appropriate.

“Together as a community we will continue to improve the player experience at our tournaments, including as it relates to media. Change should come through the lens of maintaining a fair playing field, regardless of ranking or status. Sport requires rules and regulations to ensure that no player has an unfair advantage over another.

“We intend to work alongside the players, the tours, the media and the broader tennis community to create meaningful improvements.”

Their earlier threat was questioned by former British No 1 Laura Robson.

She told the BBC: “Had the organisers known that she was suffering from depression, would they have gone out so strongly with a statement? Probably not. I think saying that she was potentially going to be defaulted was always quite strong and maybe unnecessary. “With Osaka and other people who are struggling, I think, absolutely, you don’t put them in any situation that’s going to make you feel really uncomfortable and really unsupported. “Maybe the answer is, for the first couple of rounds of a slam, you get someone in from the player’s team in the press conference room instead, answering the same questions, with similar insight.”

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker, however, said: “Without the media there isn’t any prize money, there isn’t any contracts.

“And you don’t get half the cake. I hated the media personally. I didn’t like to speak to journalists but I had to do it.

“She has cited that she is pulling out of the tournament altogether because she can’t cope with it. That raises much bigger questions for me because if she can’t cope with the media in Paris, she can’t cope with the media at Wimbledon, she can’t cope with the media at the US Open. I almost feel like her career is in danger because of mental health issues and that we should take very seriously.”

The view from Japan: Osaka has triggered grave Olympic concerns in a land where mental health remains taboo

Naomi Osaka’s abrupt withdrawal from the French Open has sparked an outpouring of support in Japan, where mental health issues remain widely taboo and are rarely discussed by public figures.

Speculation, however, surrounds whether Osaka - currently taking a break from the court - will proceed as planned to represent Japan in the Tokyo Olympics this summer, as one of the nation’s most high-profile athletes.

Ai Sugiyama, a former tennis player, was among those who welcomed Osaka’s bravery in opening up publicly about mental health issues.

"There's a big difference between people's personalities, and I think we need to consider things on a case-by-case basis," Sugiyama told a morning show. "I think the system where you absolutely have to turn up and you're fined if you don't is a little out-dated."

Japanese player Misako Doi also described how taking part in a press conference after a defeat was "unpleasant", although she added that she considered it part of her job.

Reacting to Osaka’s departure, she told Kyodo News: "I was surprised. I can’t imagine what she’s going through, but I hope she doesn’t regret her decision."

Meanwhile, Ruriko Kojima, a TV presenter, highlighted the extreme pressures of the sporting world when competing for top titles. "Naomi Osaka is fighting -- against herself, against pressure, against fixed ideas, against discrimination," she wrote on Twitter.

"All these things surely cause her anguish. I just can't imagine the pressure she carries on her shoulders. It's such a different perspective. I hope she gets some time where she can laugh and relax."

Another fan added on Twitter: "I hope she gets to eat what she wants, watch what she wants and listen to what she wants. I hope she wraps herself up in a fluffy blanket and takes it easy until she feels content."

Some media have speculated the French Open press conference would have been an opportunity to question Osaka on the sensitive subject of whether the Tokyo Olympics should go ahead.

Japan is currently battling a fourth wave of coronavirus cases, with the prime minister Yoshihide Suga last Friday extending a state of emergency in nine prefectures, including Tokyo, until June 20.

Osaka spoke out about the Olympics last month, saying how rising Covid-19 cases were "a big cause for concern" and admitting she was "not really sure" the Games should proceed.

Raising the issue of her appearance at the Tokyo Games – due to open in just 52 days – one Twitter user wrote: "I dare say she might withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. It's disappointing, but I hope she takes her time and gets well."

