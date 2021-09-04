Naomi Osaka Tearfully Reveals She Doesn't Know If She'll Play Tennis Again

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jaimie Etkin
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Professional tennis star Naomi Osaka has had a challenging summer. After pulling out of various tournaments due to mental health issues, she competed at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and more recently at the 2021 U.S. Open. But after she lost her composure and the match, getting knocked out of the competition, she announced at a press conference that she would be taking a hiatus from the sport that made her a household name. "I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match," she said, trying to hold back tears. Read on to find out what exactly Naomi Osaka said about her break from tennis and why her future seems uncertain.

RELATED: This Is Why Everyone's Talking About Megyn Kelly and Naomi Osaka.

Naomi Osaka lost her match at the U.S. Open in a shocking upset.

On Friday night, Osaka was up against Canadian Leylah Fernandez at the U.S. Open in the third round of the competition. While Osaka was the reigning champion and was seeded No. 3 going into this U.S. Open, she lost to 18-year-old Fernandez, who is ranked 73rd and had never made it so far in Grand Slam competition, Today reports.

But not only did Osaka lose the match in a shocking upset at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, she also slammed her racket on the ground, threw it in anger, and fired a tennis ball into the crowded stands, which garnered a code violation.

At a press conference after the loss, Osaka said through tears that she didn't know when she'd play tennis again.

Osaka has struggled with the attention her athletic prowess has garnered, revealing the pressure of talking to members of the media often causes her mental anguish. But after her loss at the U.S. Open, she was candid about how she was feeling during a press conference.

When asked about her out-of-character behavior, she said, "I'm really sorry about that. I'm not really sure why … I was telling myself to be calm, but I feel like maybe there was a boiling point. Like, normally, I feel like I like challenges. But recently, I feel very anxious when things don't go my way. And I feel like you can feel that. … I was kind of like a little kid."

After the last question at the press conference was asked, Osaka looked over at her agent and told him she wanted to tell the press what the they discussed privately in a hallway of the stadium after her surprising performance.

"I feel like for me recently, like, when I win I don't feel happy. I feel more like a relief," Osaka said. "And then when I lose, I feel very sad. I don't think that's normal." As she struggled to find her words, she started to tear up and said, "I didn't really want to cry," which led the moderator to cut off the conference.

Osaka, however, said she wanted to finish. "Basically, I feel like I'm kind of at this point where I'm trying to figure out what I want to do, and I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match," she said through tears. "But I think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while." As tears started rolling down her face, the moderator ended the press conference. Osaka gave two thumbs up and tried to muster a smile before leaving the microphone.

RELATED: Serena Williams Walked Out of a Press Conference After This Question.

Osaka began to speak openly about her mental health issues earlier this year.

This is not the first time Osaka has taken a break in the last few months. Just before the 2021 French Open began in June, she said she would not participate in media appearances, a mandatory aspect of the competition, according to CNN. She was fined $15,000 and threatened with expulsion, The Guardian reported, news that was soon followed by her decision to withdraw from the competition.

"I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris," Osaka wrote on social media announcing the news. "I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer."

She continued: "The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that. Anyone that knows me knows I'm introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I'm often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety. Though the tennis press has always been kind to me (and I wanna apologize especially to all the cool journalists who I may have hurt), I am not a natural public speaker and get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world's media. I get really nervous and find it stressful to always try to engage and give you the best answers I can. So here in Paris I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences. … I'm gonna take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans."

A few leaks later, it was announced that she also would not compete at Wimbledon. Osaka did, however, take part in the 2020 Olympic Games in her home country of Japan, making a triumphant return to the sport. She lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony, but did not medal at the Games.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Earlier this week, Osaka posted a heartfelt message about overcoming her thoughts of not feeling good enough.

Since Osaka's withdrawal from the French Open and Wimbledon, conversations about athlete's mental well-being have continued to bubble up. Even gymnast Simone Biles cited Osaka's openness about her mental health journey when she withdrew from multiple Olympic events in Tokyo. "She is speaking up about mental health, and I think it is really important that athletes put their mental health first," Biles told Entertainment Tonight of Osaka on Aug. 18.

Then, just before she competed at the U.S. Open, Osaka took to Instagram to pen a post about her struggles with feeling "never good enough."

"Recently I've been asking myself why do I feel the way I do and I realize one of the reasons is because internally I think I'm never good enough," she wrote on Aug. 29, the day before her first match at the U.S. Open. "I've never told myself that I've done a good job but I do know I constantly tell myself that I suck or I could do better."

She continued, "I know in the past some people have called me humble but if I really consider it I think I'm extremely self deprecating. Every time a new opportunity arises my first thought is, 'wow, why me?'". I guess what I'm trying to say is that I'm gonna try to celebrate myself and my accomplishments more, I think we all should. You got up in the morning and didn't procrastinate on something? Champion. Figured something out at work that's been bugging you for a while? Absolute legend. Your life is your own and you shouldn't value yourself on other people's standards."

She concluded the heartfelt message, saying: "I know I give my heart to everything I can and if that's not good enough for some then my apologies but I can't burden myself with those expectations anymore. Seeing everything that's going on in the world I feel like if I wake up in the morning that's a win."

RELATED: This Is the Moment Simone Biles Knew She Had to Drop Out of the Olympics.

Recommended Stories

  • US Open 2021: Leylah Fernandez knocks off Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz upsets No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas

    After a dominant day by the favorites, will Day 5 of the US Open bring major upsets?

  • Diana Taurasi with an Assist vs. Indiana Fever

    Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury) with an Assist vs. Indiana Fever, 09/04/2021

  • Naomi Osaka On “Indefinite Break” After US Open Loss, Says Tennis No Longer Bringing Her Joy

    We may have seen the last of Naomi Osaka for at least this year. In a tearful press conference following her defeat at the hands of Leylah Fernandez Friday night at the US Open, she said she’s “going to take a break for a while.” Osaka, the defending US Open champion, had a near meltdown […]

  • Browns bring in kicker competition ahead of Week 1 tilt with Chiefs

    It seems like the #Chiefs' Week 1 opponent doesn't have full faith in their current kicker. . .

  • Astros vs. Padres Highlights

    Correa, Tucker crush home runs in Astros' 6-3 win

  • Panthers add depth at running back, claim Royce Freeman

    The Carolina Panthers have claimed running back Royce Freeman off waivers from the Denver Broncos, giving them some veteran experience they lacked behind Christian McCaffrey. The fourth-year running back ran for 1,187 yards and had 409 yards receiving with nine touchdowns in three seasons with the Broncos. Freeman started eight games for Denver as a rookie in 2018 and averaged 4.9 yards per carry.

  • Ravens tried to claim former Broncos RB Royce Freeman on waivers

    The Ravens tried to claim a former Denver Broncos running back off of waivers

  • Philadelphia news station trolls Sixers star Ben Simmons in unflattering way

    A Philadelphia news station trolls Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons in an unflattering way.

  • Osaka announces hiatus from tennis, earns support

    Retired athletes on Saturday voiced their support for four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka after she said she would take a break from tennis having lost her enthusiasm for competition.The world number three suffered a stunning defeat to Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday before tearfully telling reporters she planned to take an indefinite break from the sport. The 23-year-old's decision comes months after announcing that she had suffered from depression.Osaka on Friday said (quote): “I feel like for me recently, like, when I win I don't feel happy. I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad.. I don't think that's normal."Twelve-time Grand Slam singles champion, Billie Jean King on Saturday Tweeted: "Take all the time you need to recover, rest, and heal.... Sending you love and support."Retired pro James Blake Tweeted: "Please do what is best for you @naomiosaka. We want to see your extraordinary tennis again, but more importantly, we want to see you happy."Six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker responded to Blake's tweet? with: ”That's right.”Four-time Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Michael Johnson weighed-in too. Tweeting: "Good decision. Young, trying to figure out life, how to win consistently, and as a huge celebrity athlete is hard! Trying to also be a change maker too. Exponentially harder!"Osaka started a new conversation around mental health in professional sport after she dropped out of the French Open… saying mandatory press conferences at the Grand Slam took a toll on her wellbeing.

  • Emma Raducanu hits new heights with a crushing victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo

    The 18-year-old won 6-0 6-1 in just 69 minutes and is set to break into the world’s top 100.

  • Hernández: Giants are channeling glory days in their return to relevancy

    It feels like old times as the San Francisco Giants return to relevancy and challenge the rival Dodgers for supremacy in the National League West.

  • WATCH: Anthony Brown delivers perfect TD pass to Johnny Johnson III

    After a few stalled offensive drives early in the game, QB Anthony Brown delivered a perfect TD strike to Johnny Johnson III.

  • AP sources: Big 12 moving quickly to add 4 new members

    The Big 12 is moving quickly on an expansion plan that could have the conference at 12 schools after Texas and Oklahoma leave, with BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston as the “most intriguing” candidates. Three people familiar with the Big 12′s talks said Friday the eight schools being left behind by the Longhorns and Sooners are working to rebuild by adding four new members. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Big 12 was not making its internal discussions public.

  • Notre Dame-Florida State Game Predictions

    What is your score prediction for Sunday night's opener?

  • Ohtani strikes out 8 on 117 pitches, Angels beat Rangers 3-2

    Shohei Ohtani's outing almost met an early end when he was struck by a comebacker in the first inning. Ohtani allowed two runs, struck out eight and fired 117 pitches in seven innings as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 Friday night. The Japanese two-way star — who leads the majors with 42 homers — originally was supposed to start on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, but that was pushed back a couple of days after he was hit in the right hand by a pitch last Saturday against San Diego.

  • Croatian World Cup hero Mandzukic retires from football

    Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic, who scored the winning goal against England in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, has retired from the game, three years after playing his last international.

  • Novak Djokovic reaches US Open third round despite rowdy spectator

    The world number one insisted he was not acting like a “spoiled brat” in complaining about the noisy courtside fan.

  • Charles Barkley Hits Anti-Vaccine Sports Stars With A Blunt Reminder

    The NBA legend reality-checked professional athletes who are eschewing COVID-19 shots.

  • World's second-tallest man takes sitting volleyball to whole new level

    During Morteza Mehrzad’s formative years in Chalus, a Caspian Sea town in northern Iran, he would hide himself away in the family home, feeling shunned by society and mortified at how he looked. Now 33, he is the second tallest person on Earth, measuring 8ft 1in, a distinction he has found to be far more a curse than a blessing.

  • Giants outlast Dodgers in all-time classic, one of wildest games of season

    Dave Roberts was out of pitching and Gabe Kapler was about to put his ace in left field. In a wild game, the Giants found a way to outlast their archrival.