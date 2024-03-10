Naomi Osaka shows 2018 look at Indian Wells as she picks up biggest win since return

This is starting to feel like 2018 all over again.

Naomi Osaka, who returned to action in January after the birth of her daughter Shai in July, won her second match at the BNP Paribas Open, topping No. 14 seed Liudmila Samsonova 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday afternoon.

Osaka, unseeded in this tournament, famously won the 2018 title in Indian Wells as an unseeded player.

She is quickly rounding back into the form that enabled her to rack up four Grand Slam titles since that breakthrough win in Indian Wells. Samsonova is the highest-seeded opponent she's beaten since returning to action.

After the win she thanked the crowd for being patient with her.

Naomi Osaka runs up to hit back to Liudmila Samsonova during round two of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., Saturday, March 9, 2024.

"I just wanted to say I know throughout my career I’ve done a couple things. Some of them I call growing pains," she said. "Thank you for supporting me throughout the years and letting me grow up on my own time."

Osaka said earlier in the week that young Shai is with her on this trip, the first time she has brought her daughter to a tournament.

With the win, Osaka will next face Elise Mertens of Belgium in the third round Monday. Mertens topped Xinyu Wang 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday.

Naomi Osaka celebrates a point against Liudmila Samsonova during round two of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., Saturday, March 9, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: BNP Paribas: Naomi Osaka looking like player who won Indian Wells in 2018