Naomi Osaka set for Australian Open return after birth of daughter

Naomi Osaka mad an appearance at the US Open in New York - AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The four-time major champion Naomi Osaka, whose daughter Shai was born in July, has confirmed that she is targeting January’s Australian Open for her return to elite competition.

During an interview with the US Open’s host broadcaster ESPN, Osaka said she had begun the process of strengthening her body, but had yet to start hitting again. She played her most recent tournament in Tokyo in September 2022.

Osaka was at the US Open partly to participate in a mental-health forum which was also attended by the swimming icon Michael Phelps. During her appearance at the forum, which was staged underneath Arthur Ashe Stadium, she was asked if her break from the game had felt long or short.

“It felt long and short at the same time,” Osaka replied. “I remember watching the [2023] Australian Open and being devastated as I’d never missed an Australian Open. When I was watching Serena and Venus, I was thinking ‘I don’t think I’ll ever play at that age.’ But now I’m sat here thinking maybe I will.”

Later, in an interview with ESPN’s Chris McKendry, Osaka explained she would probably try to play a couple of WTA tournaments in January to get ready for the Australian Open in the middle of that month.

Naomi Osaka won the 2019 Australian Open - Getty Images/David Gray

Osaka revealed her issues with depression and anxiety when she withdrew from the French Open in 2021. She later took extended breaks from the game to protect her mental health.

Her latest time away “really raised my love for the sport and it made me realise I’m not going to play forever. I have to embrace the times. I’ve been playing tennis since I was three,” she said. “I don’t think I can predict what I’ll do - I never am able to do that - but it definitely made me appreciate a lot of things that I took for granted.”

She also said that she needs to find a new coach she can trust. Her previous coach, Wim Fissette, is now working with China’s Qinwen Wang.

Asked about her schedule for 2024, Osaka replied: “It’s definitely way more tournaments than I used to play. I don’t know how the beginning of the year is going to go for me. I don’t know the level of play and I think I have to ease into it, so at the very least I am gonna set myself up for a very good end of year.”

