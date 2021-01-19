Naomi Osaka picture causes more problems over quarantine ahead of Australian Open

Osaka has since deleted a picture of herself with her team practicing (Instagram/naomiosaka)

Naomi Osaka has appeared to delete a social media post of her practicing ahead of the Australian Open with four members of her team.

The 23-year-old is among a group of elite tennis players quarantining in Adelaide instead of Melbourne, where the first grand slam of the season will take place from 10 February.

There has been some unrest at the decision, with arguments that the world’s best players will receive an unfair advantage.

The 72 players in Melbourne are experiencing a hard quarantine due to five positive tests for Covid-19 from three separate chartered flights.

READ MORE: Nick Kyrgios labels Novak Djokovic ‘a tool’ over Australian Open quarantine demands

With Victoria law enforcing the players to adhere to a strict 14-day quarantine which forbids training or seeing their coaching team.

But Osaka and others, including Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, can enjoy five hours per day outside to train in Adelaide.

And after sharing a video of herself outside with her team practicing, Osaka has seemingly attracted animosity from her fellow players with the post swiftly deleted.

A revolt broke out.



The players are not very happy for the unequal treatment in relation to big players in Adelaide.



This photo of Naomi Osaka has driven their mad. pic.twitter.com/UX8yADxz4G — Luca Fiorino (@FiorinoLuca) January 16, 2021

Australian doubles player Philipp Oswald has bemoaned the situation, specifically the lack of support staff for those players not in Melbourne.

“Conditions are much better in Adelaide,” Oswald said. “First, players were allowed to take a lot more staff with them. Medvedev and Zverev, for example, were only allowed to take two people with them, while Thiem, Nadal and Djokovic each came with 10 people.

“They also have a gym in their hotel. So they don’t have to do their fitness exercises during the five-hour period.

Story continues

“You only have the five hours to play tennis. There was a huge discussion and the other players were also upset.

“It was then that Djokovic could understand that and wanted to be in Melbourne like the other players. One day later it was said that everything was already organised for him in Adelaide.

“It’s not apples and apples here, but apples and pears — and I caught the sour lemon.”