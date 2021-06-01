On Naomi Osaka, Marshawn Lynch, and the need for peace

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doug Farrar
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The decision of tennis player Naomi Osaka to withdraw from the French Open after she was rebuked by the tennis establishment for refusing to fulfill her media obligations during the tournament hit me in a different way than I imagine it hit most people. Instead of thinking of Osaka’s specific decision — which I respect — it had me thinking a lot about a football player, and a game that happened a long time ago.

This probably wouldn’t have turned my head as much as it did, but I happened to be in New York City and New Jersey covering the week of Super Bowl XLVIII, pitting the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos against each other, and I therefore saw the underbelly of Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch’s refusal to speak to the media that week. “I’m just here so I won’t get fined” was the top story, but the stuff that happened among some of the NFL’s most prominent writers was pretty worrisome, and it changed forever the ways in which I considered what athletes “owe” to the media, and how that all plays out.

I don’t know why Lynch went silent that week. I did know that he was the kind of person who would stand up at a podium or sit at his locker and take every question if he’d made a crucial mistake, or cost his team a potential victory in some way. What seemed to make him uncomfortable was the spotlight moment after career-defining plays. I was on the sideline for “Beastquake,” and I distinctly remember that Lynch seemed uncomfortable when everybody wanted to ask him about it in the locker room after the game. Lynch thought of it as a team game, and appeared to be befuddled by all the attention he was getting.

In the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVIII, there were highly prominent members of the football media who insisted that Lynch should fulfill his obligations — not to the game, not to the fans, but to them. That was the distinct aftertaste of the week, and it was not a pleasant experience. Around midweek, when it was clear that Lynch would not do what the media wanted, there was talk of a cabal of writers who would present their case to the league as to why Lynch must speak to them. At one point, I was told that I was thought to be on this panel (a “responsibility” I would have refused), but in the end, the guy talking to me about it decided that there should be more writers of color on the panel so that Lynch would find them more “relatable.”

Yeah.

Jan 26, 2014; Newark, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch arrives at Newark Liberty International Airport to face the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

None of this was about making the jobs of writers easier. Between the 2013 Seahawks and the 2013 Broncos, there were more than enough stories for the week. Marquee names all over the place, and a Super Bowl that had one of the best offenses in NFL history (Denver’s) against one of the best defenses in NFL history (Seattle’s). We didn’t need Marshawn Lynch saying anything to hit a deadline. This was about Lynch being made to come to heel. It tarnished my view of my profession, and some of the colleagues I had respected before this debacle. It also made me realize that we (the “royal we” in this case) had refused to see Marshawn Lynch as a human being. We had reduced him to fodder for our jobs, and our elevated sense of our own importance in the process.

Lynch wasn’t comfortable with it — in fact, the whole process made him distinctly uncomfortable. For all his aggression on the field, and as quip-fantastic as he can be when the moment is right, it was clear in those particular moments that Lynch had been hoisted on a petard not of his own making, and it was easy to see the circus for what it had become — more about a bunch of overprivileged, butt-hurt writers who were not handed everything they wanted because one player in over 100 had an internal need to step away from the microphone.

NFL.com’s Jim Trotter, one of the most respected in his field and someone who was distinctly not a part of that performative outrage, has a legitimate question about it all. It’s a question to which I believe there is an unfortunate answer.

If this seems normal to you — if this seems okay to you — maybe put yourself in Naomi Osaka’s shoes now, or Marshawn Lynch’s shoes then, That was Lynch’s first Super Bowl, and for most players, their first Super Bowl is their last. You never know if you’re going to get another shot at that biggest moment, and it’s why you can’t get most players to shut up about it when they’re in that arena. Justifiably so. Perhaps the fact that Lynch needed to keep to his own counsel in that moment, or the fact that Osaka needs to keep to hers, should be a sign that not all athletes are the same, and that not all responsibilities are absolute.

These are human beings, after all. Whether that’s convenient or not.

Recommended Stories

  • Julio Jones trade rumors: Are Patriots still in mix for star WR?

    The Patriots reportedly aren't the favorite to trade for Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones -- but they shouldn't be ruled out just yet.

  • Where could Aaron Rodgers land if he splits with Packers? Ranking all 31 options

    We're at the time on NFL calendar when teams can spread out unwieldy salary cap penalties, meaning Packers can now more feasibly trade Aaron Rodgers.

  • Addition of DE Yannick Ngakoue named among best offseason upgrades

    Addition of DE Yannick Ngakoue named among best offseason upgrades

  • Texans sign Rex Burkhead

    The Texans are adding another ex-Patriot to their roster. Veteran running back Rex Burkhead has signed with the Texans, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. Texans General Manager Nick Caserio previously worked in New England and has brought in several former Patriots this offseason, including wide receiver Donte Moncrief, tackle Marcus Cannon, tight [more]

  • French Open betting: How Naomi Osaka's withdrawal affects odds

    Iga Swiatek is now the overwhelming favorite at just +175.

  • Kyrie Irving was right

    All it took was one Celtics fan to confirm Kyrie Irving's fears and remind us that we as a society are not actually better than this.

  • Soccer-Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier League race

    If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.

  • Lakers reach deal to stay at Staples Center through 2041

    The Los Angeles Lakers signed a long-term extension with the Anschutz Entertainment Group to remain at Staples Center through 2041. The agreement essentially keeps the Lakers in the arena for 20 more seasons, and ends any chance of the team departing to build its own facility when the team's initial 25-year lease was slated to expire three seasons from now. The agreement includes a commitment from AEG to make significant improvements and upgrades to the 22-year-old facility.

  • Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer offers insight into how he’ll deal with Dana White, UFC

    Successful in the boxing world, Richard Schaefer could have his work cut out for him negotiating with Dana White and the UFC.

  • The 10 best submissions in UFC Memorial Day weekend history

    Memorial Day weekend used to mean a big pay-per-view for the UFC. We look back at the best submissions in those 10 cards.

  • Embiid leaves with sore knee, 76ers lose to Wizards 122-114

    After the Philadelphia 76ers lost NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid to what the team called a sore right knee late in the first quarter Monday night, they lost their lead — and their chance at the franchise's first playoff sweep in 36 years. With Embiid gone for most of Game 4, Bradley Beal's 27 points, Russell Westbrook's 12th career playoff triple-double and Washington's strategy of fouling Ben Simmons whenever possible down the stretch all helped the Wizards beat the 76ers 122-114 to cut Philadelphia's series edge to 3-1.

  • Embiid leaves with sore knee, 76ers lose to Wizards 122-114

    WASHINGTON (AP) After the Philadelphia 76ers lost NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid to what the team called a sore right knee late in the first quarter Monday night, they lost their lead - and their chance at the franchise's first playoff sweep in 36 years. With Embiid gone for most of Game 4, Bradley Beal's 27 points, Russell Westbrook's 12th career playoff triple-double and Washington's strategy of fouling Ben Simmons whenever possible down the stretch all helped the Wizards beat the 76ers 122-114 to cut Philadelphia's series edge to 3-1.

  • By a whisker: Avs, Knights brace for tight 2nd-round series

    For as good as young defenseman Cale Makar has been this season, he’s looking for even more personal growth — from his playoff beard. “Don’t expect too much from me,” the 22-year-old Colorado Avalanche standout cracked of his hard-to-see facial hair. One thing is apparent: There's a razor-thin difference between the top-seeded Avalanche and their second-round opponent, the Vegas Golden Knights, as they start a best-of-seven series Sunday night in Denver.

  • Osaka fined $15K for skipping French Open media; Thiem out

    Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 when she skipped the news conference after her first-round victory at the French Open on Sunday — and drew a stunning warning from all four Grand Slam tournaments that she could face stiffer penalties, including disqualification or even suspension, if she continues to avoid the media. Osaka returned to Roland Garros after sitting out the tournament last year and turned in a mistake-filled 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over 63rd-ranked Patricia Maria Tig at Court Philippe Chatrier on Day 1.

  • Packers apparently plan to call Aaron Rodgers’ bluff

    The Packers won’t trade the quarterback who doesn’t want to play for them because the Packers don’t believe he won’t play for them. That’s the gist of a recent report from Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com, and it makes plenty of sense. Schneidman writes that the Packers would trade Rodgers if the Packers “believed he was [more]

  • Petra Kvitova withdraws from French Open after injuring ankle at press conference

    Kvitova fell and hurt her ankle during her post-match media obligations.

  • Nike just restocked the shirt Serena Williams' husband wore during her first-round French Open win Monday night

    Build a collection of shirts in support of the greatest athlete of all time.

  • Jake Paul’s hat stunt seriously enraged Floyd Mayweather: ‘I have never seen him that angry’

    The energy heading into the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing exhibition is tense, and it's all Jake Paul's fault.

  • Multiple Sixers react to losing star Joel Embiid to injury vs. Wizards

    The Philadelphia 76ers give their reactions to Joel Embiid's injury in their loss to the Washington Wizards.

  • Dishing up 3 Phil Mickelson stories you’ve got to know, including that money game with Xander Schauffele

    Jim "Bones" Mackay, Jeff Coston and Xander Schauffele dish three great Phil Mickelson stories you've got to hear about.