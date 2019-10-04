Naomi Osaka ends Bianca Andreescu's winning streak in Beijing Open quarter-final thriller

Naomi Osaka reacts after a gruelling win over her rival - AP

Japan's Naomi Osaka beat US Open holder Bianca Andreescu 5-7 6-3 6-4 in a thrilling quarter-final encounter at the China Open in Beijing and end the Canadian's 17-match winning streak.

Australian Open champion Osaka fired 10 aces, 31 winners and won 78% of her first service points in a see-saw encounter that had a total of 11 breaks of serve. She will play Caroline Wozniacki in Saturday's semi-finals after the defending champion beat Russia's Daria Kasatkina 6-3 7-6(5).

"It meant a lot because I feel like people counted me out after the Europe thing," Osaka said afterwards, referring to her clay and grass swings in which she did not reach a final. "I'm just like, I still won a slam this year, I won [Osaka]. I'm still here. But there's a sort of beauty to be underrated."

After her first loss since the Miami Open in March and her first loss against a top 10 opponent, Andreescu said: "I forgot how it felt and honestly it sucks, I didn't miss it.

"I think we're going to have many matches like this. Our game styles are pretty different, but they level up pretty equally."

Meanwhile world number one Ash Barty battled back from a set down to beat Czech Republic's seventh seed Petra Kvitova 4-6 6-4 6-3 to advance.

French Open champion Barty, who had been beaten twice by Kvitova in Australia earlier this year, fired nine aces and converted three of six break points to win the encounter.

"That was one of the highest quality matches I played all year," Barty told reporters. "Petra always has a way of bringing out the best in me, she really does.

"From both of us, I think the level was incredible. Regardless of winning or losing, I think I'd be sitting here with the exact same perspective, kind of the same feeling of the match afterwards."

Although Kvitova, a two-times Wimbledon champion, fired 36 winners to Barty's 31, her unforced error count of 28 proved to be her downfall.

The Czech saved three match points when Barty served for the match at 5-3 in the decider but the Australian fought back to deuce and then fired a crosscourt forehand winner to move into the tournament's semis for the first time in her career.

Barty will face eighth seed Kiki Bertens, who upset third seed Elina Svitolina 7-6(6) 6-2.