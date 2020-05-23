Naomi Osaka eclipses Serena Williams as highest-earning female athlete

Naomi Osaka has surpassed fellow tennis player Serena Williams to become the highest-earning female athlete in the past year, according to Forbes.

The business magazine reports that the 22-year-old from Japan earned $37.4 million (£30.7 million) over the last 12 months from prize money and endorsements, which was $1.4 million (£1.1 million) more than Williams.

The figure also beats Maria Sharapova’s 2015 record of $29.7 million (£24.4 million) to set a new all-time earnings record for a female athlete in a single year.’

Naomi Osaka competes at the Nature Valley Classic at Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Osaka ranks 29th overall on the list of the 100 top-earning athletes while Williams comes in at number 33.

The 38-year-old American had been the highest-earning woman each of the previous four years.

In 2018, Osaka defeated Williams at the US Open to claim her first grand slam title before also winning the Australian Open five months later.

She is currently ranked 10th in the world.

The full list is set to be released next week.