Naomi Osaka Calls New Nike Sneakers ‘The Most Beautiful Tennis Shoes Ever’ at the French Open

Naomi Osaka showed off unique shoes she helped design during her run at the French Open this week.

The former world No. 1 hit the court at Roland-Garros in a pair of whimsical mismatched Nike sneakers during her matches on Sunday and Wednesday. When asked about the distinctive style during an on-court interview following her win on the 26th, Osaka called them “the most beautiful tennis shoes ever.”

“They have dragons and flowers on them, and they’re two different colors,” Osaka shared before adding, “and I feel like it gives me a lot of strength…which is a really good thing.” The GP Challenge 1 shoes are a part of her latest collection with Nike.

Naomi Osaka wears the Nike GP Challenge 1 “Naomi Osaka” Premium during the French Open on May 29, 2024.

Nike’s website offers more about the eye-catching athletic shoes. “This unique asymmetrical design is quintessential Naomi Osaka,” reads the product description. “It blends the great strength, power and good luck of a mythical dragon on the right shoe with the calming aura of some of Naomi’s favorite flowers on the left.”

The GP Challenge 1’s colorway combines bright blue and red with black and hits of metallic gold. Designed to wear on hard court surfaces, the flashy shoe’s technical details include Air Zoom units in the forefoot and heel, a stabilizing midfoot plate, extra padding in the heel and high-abrasion rubber for durable traction.

Naomi Osaka during her match against Iga Swiatek in the women’s singles at the French Open in Paris, France on May 29, 2024.

While you may have thought Nike made them just for Osaka, think again. The four-time Grand Slam champion’s shoes are available to shop on Nike’s website for $170.

Nike GP Challenge 1 “Naomi Osaka” Premium.

Unfortunately, Osaka was knocked out of the famous tournament by current world No. 1 and two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek.









