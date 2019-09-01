Naomi Osaka rolls to dominant win against Coco Gauff at US Open

Naomi Osaka had little issue getting past Coco Gauff on Saturday night in the third round of the US Open. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Despite her impressive run, Coco Gauff was simply no match for Naomi Osaka.

Osaka beat Gauff in straight sets in their third-round matchup at the US Open on Saturday night at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York 6-3, 6-0 for her 10th-straight win in the Grand Slam event.

Osaka quickly jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first set, instantly taking control of the match. Though Gauff bounced back with a pair of wins herself to bring it to 3-2, Osaka wasn’t fazed. The defending champion and top ranked player in the world quickly closed out the first set, and didn’t slow down.

Osaka cruised in the second game, quickly winning all six games with ease to put the 15-year-old star away and advance out of the third round.

“For me, this is the most focused I’ve been since Australia,” Osaka said after the win on ESPN, referencing her win at the Australian Open in January.

After the match, however, both Osaka and Gauff embraced at the net and even did the post-match interview together.

“She told me that I did amazing and good luck, and then she asked if I could do the on-court interview with her,” Gauff said. “I said no, because I knew I was going to cry the whole time. But she encouraged me to do it.”

Pretty incredible here between Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka. pic.twitter.com/Jmf725y15r — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) September 1, 2019

Gauff, who beat Hungary’s Timea Babos in a thriller on Thursday night, was the youngest player to reach the third round of the US Open since 1996, nearly eight years before she was even born.

“I’m going to learn from this whole match,” Gauff said. “She’s been so sweet to me.”

Osaka will now advance to the fourth round, where she’ll take on Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic. Bencic, the No. 13 seed, is the highest-remaining seed on Osaka’s side of the bracket.

