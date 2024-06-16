Nantes’ shortlist to replace Alban Lafont features Burnley target

Alban Lafont (25) is highly likely to leave FC Nantes this summer. The Breton club are drawing up a shortlist of replacements, a shortlist on which Burnley target Mory Diaw (30) features, according to a report from Ouest-France.

Lafont has been put on the market after a mixed season between the sticks at the Beaujoire. Antoine Kombouaré, now the permanent manager at Nantes, has made his desire for a full-squad overhaul known and Lafont, as one of the most valuable assets, could garner a fee that would allow the club to rejuvenate.

Three names are currently being considered to replace Lafont, as per Ouest-France. As previously reported by L’Équipe, Clermont Foot’s Diaw is an option being considered. The Senegalese goalkeeper is also the subject of a bid from EFL Championship side Burnley.

Another goalkeeper relegated to Ligue 2, Yvon Mvogo, and OGC Nice’s Maxime Dupé, who is yet to feature for the club since his arrival in the winter, also feature on Nantes’ shortlist.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle