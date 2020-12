Nantes appoint former France coach Domenech as new boss

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF RAYMOND DOMENECH

SHOWS:

CLAIREFONTAINE, FRANCE (FILE - MARCH 2, 2010) (ORIGINALLY 4:3) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. THEN FRANCE COACH RAYMOND DOMENECH WITH STRIKER, THIERRY HENRY

KNYSNA, SOUTH AFRICA (FILE - JUNE 2010) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

2. FRANCE SOCCER COACH RAYMON DOMENECH DISEMBARKING FROM BUS FOR WORLD CUP TRAINING

3. DOMENECH AND CAPTAIN PATRICE EVRA WALKING TOGETHER

CLAIREFONTAINE, FRANCE (FILE - MARCH 2010) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

4. STRIKER NIKOLAS ANELKA RUNNING WITH BALL AND CROSSING

5. FRANCE COACH RAYMOND DOMENECH

6. ANELKA CONTROLLING BALL

7. DOMENECH

KNYSNA, SOUTH AFRICA (FILE - JUNE 20, 2010) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

8. FRENCH PLAYERS WALK OFF TRAINING PITCH IN PROTEST OVER ANELKA SACKING

PARIS, FRANCE (FILE - JUNE 21, 2010) (ORIGINALLY 4:3) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

9. VARIOUS FRENCH NEWSPAPERS

10. FRANCE SOIR HEADLINE, READING (French): "DESERTERS"

11. VARIOUS PAPERS

GEORGE, SOUTH AFRICA (FILE - JUNE 22, 2010) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

12. FRANCE COACH RAYMOND DOMENECH DISEMBARKING FROM PLANE/ WALKS TO BUS AND GETS ON

13. PLAYERS INSIDE BUS

14. FORWARD FRANCK RIBERY WALKING TO BUS

15. CAPTAIN PATRICE EVRA, WHO WAS DROPPED FOR SOUTH AFRICA GAME, WALKING TO BUS

16. FRENCH TEAM BUS DRIVING AWAY WITH "ALL TOGETHER FOR A NEW DREAM IN BLUE" ON THE SIDE - WRITTEN IN FRENCH AND ENGLISH

PARIS, FRANCE (FILE - JULY 10, 2006) (ORIGINALLY 4:3) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

17. FRANCE STRIKER DAVID TREZEGUET BEING COMFORTED BY TEAM MATE, THIERRY HENRY

18. VARIOUS OF CROWD WATCHING

19. DOMENECH WAVING

20. FOOTBALLERS' WIVES TAKING PICTURES OF EACH OTHER ON SEPARATE BALCONY

21. ZINEDINE ZIDANE AND TEAM BEING ACCLAIMED

22. MAN CRYING IN CROWD

23. VARIOUS OF GIANT FRENCH TEAM T-SHIRT HANGING ON FACADE, ONE STAR MEANING FRANCE HAS WON THE WORLD CUP ONCE

PARIS, FRANCE (FILE - DECEMBER 1, 2013) (REUTERS PICTURES - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE)

24. STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF FRANCE COACH, RAYMOND DOMENECH AT A LIGUE MATCH BETWEEN PARIS ST GERMAIN AND OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS

SAINT-DENIS, FRANCE (FILE - MAY 21, 2016) (REUTERS PICTURES - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE)

25. STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF DOMENECH AT THE 2016 COUPE DE FRANCE FINAL BETWEEN OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE AND PARIS ST GERMAIN

PARIS, FRANCE (FILE - DECEMBER 2, 2019) (REUTERS PICTURES - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE)

26. STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF DOMENECH AND ESTELLE DENIS POSING FOR PHOTOGRAPHERS AT THE BALLON D'OR AWARDS

STORY: Nantes have appointed former France national team coach Raymond Domenech as their new manager until the end of the season, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday (December 26).

Domenech last managed France during the 2010 World Cup, where they crashed out in the first round finishing bottom for their group.

He also led France to the 2006 World Cup final, where they lost to Italy on penalties.

The 68-year-old replaces Christian Gourcuff at Nantes who was sacked earlier this month after a string of poor results.

Nantes are 16th in the standings with 15 points, three points above the relegation zone, after 17 games.

(Production: Tim Hart)