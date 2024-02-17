Nantes 0-2 Paris St-Germain: Kylian Mbappe comes off the bench to score

Kylian Mbappe has scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 this season

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score a penalty as Paris St-Germain continued their charge towards the Ligue 1 title with victory at Nantes.

The France striker was left out of the starting line-up the day after he told the French club he intends to leave at the end of the season.

Lucas Hernandez got the opener in the second half with a deflected strike.

Mbappe then won and converted a spot-kick to seal a victory that means PSG are 14 points clear at the top.

The former Monaco forward's deal with PSG is scheduled to expire in the summer and he has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

He also scored in the Champions League in midweek as the French champions beat Real Sociedad in their last-16 first-leg match.

It was his fourth goal in Europe's top competition this season and he now has 21 goals in the domestic league in this campaign.

Overall, he has 244 goals and 93 assists in 290 games for PSG and has helped the club to five Ligue 1 title wins.