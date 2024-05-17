Nansemond-Suffolk softball wins 5th straight state title

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Five in a row!

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy softball is celebrating its fifth straight VISAA Division 2 State Championship, after a 14-2 rout of Isle of Wight Academy on Friday afternoon in the title game at the Dinwiddie Sports Complex.

The Saints were led at the plate by freshman Zoey Carpenter, who went 3-for-4 with a 3-run homer. Senior Ellie Benes went 3-for-4, sophomore Sophia Grant was 3-for-4 with 3 RBI and junior Malli Groves went 2-for-3 with 3 RBI.

Meanwhile junior Marin McGowan stifled the IWA offense with 10 strikeouts in the circle.

“I’m just super proud of the entire team for the way they’ve stepped up all season long,” said head coach Brittany Thornburg. “When we started the season, we had one goal in mind, and today we accomplished it.”

The Saints finished the season 21-2 overall, with two ties. Their run differential was +238 for the season.

