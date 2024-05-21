Nansemond-Suffolk Academy celebrates fifth-straight state title

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — State champions have already been crowned for spring sports at private schools, and Nansemond-Suffolk Academy has earned two of them, including one by its dominant girls softball team.

The Saints celebrated a state title by its boys lacrosse team and then the NSA softball team had a crowning achievement, defeating Isle of Wight Academy for the Saints’ fifth-consecutive state championship.

NSA head coach Brittany Thornburg, in her 11th season at the helm, led another dominant run for the Saints, who outscored their opponents by 238 runs.

“Five in a row is a long time coming,” said Thornburg, who is also an NSA alum. “There’s no better feeling than seeing them work hard and have their dreams come true.”

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy scored at least 10 runs in 15 games and had 13 shutouts. This year’s team was a mixture of seniors and younger players.

For the outgoing players, they don’t know what it’s like to not win a state, and for the returning players, they want to keep the tradition going.

“It’s just really awesome,” senior Ellie Benes said. “It proves to everyone that even though we are a small private school we can compete with other schools.”

