Nanny job is summer 'IT' gig for young adults, expert says

In The Know

A woman's stepfather is mad that she doesn't see him as her real dad. She explained the ongoing feud on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum. "I got married recently, and I kept my last name. When my stepdad realized I had kept my name, he went through a bit of a weird phase”. “He confronted me about why I didn't change my last name. My dad died before I was born. He never got to meet me. But he did name me, and I actually have his middle name”. “My mom remarried when I was nine. My stepdad came into my life the same year they got married”. “I never felt like I was missing out on a dad. I heard so much about mine, had so many photos and videos of him, it felt like I knew him”. She tried to explain to her stepdad that he shouldn't take it personally, but he persisted anyway. "He told me he was more my dad than my dad was ... [I said] while he may want that to be true, for me that isn't true”. “He told me to grow the f*** up and accept the fact he's my real dad, not my 'sperm donor.' I told him to get the f*** out of my house”. Reddit users thought she had a right to keep her last name. "This is your stepdad's issue and insecurities," a person commented. "His jealousy of a dead man seems more concerning than your loyalty to your father," another wrote