Nanny job is summer 'IT' gig for young adults, expert says
There has been a huge demand for child care workers, especially nannies and sitters who work one-on-one with children inside their homes, an expert said.
There has been a huge demand for child care workers, especially nannies and sitters who work one-on-one with children inside their homes, an expert said.
“Celebrity white folks bragging about not showering have the privilege of not worrying about stereotypes they’re inherently ‘dirty.’ Black folks don’t have that luxury," noted just one tweet in response.
Thessalonica Allen, 34, reportedly asked her children to help carry her husband's corpse into the trunk of her car.
"Never try to shave your legs with your 3-year-old and dog unattended..."
Vanessa Bryant and her estranged mother, Sofia Urbieta Laine have settled their differences if not personally, then at least financially. […] The post Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit with her mother appeared first on TheGrio.
"Already anticipating the Karen’s in the comments..."
A woman's stepfather is mad that she doesn't see him as her real dad. She explained the ongoing feud on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum. "I got married recently, and I kept my last name. When my stepdad realized I had kept my name, he went through a bit of a weird phase”. “He confronted me about why I didn't change my last name. My dad died before I was born. He never got to meet me. But he did name me, and I actually have his middle name”. “My mom remarried when I was nine. My stepdad came into my life the same year they got married”. “I never felt like I was missing out on a dad. I heard so much about mine, had so many photos and videos of him, it felt like I knew him”. She tried to explain to her stepdad that he shouldn't take it personally, but he persisted anyway. "He told me he was more my dad than my dad was ... [I said] while he may want that to be true, for me that isn't true”. “He told me to grow the f*** up and accept the fact he's my real dad, not my 'sperm donor.' I told him to get the f*** out of my house”. Reddit users thought she had a right to keep her last name. "This is your stepdad's issue and insecurities," a person commented. "His jealousy of a dead man seems more concerning than your loyalty to your father," another wrote
He alleged that she's "mentally sick" following her court hearing.
Jamie Spears has become a multi-millionaire by living off his daughter.
They looked stunning. 😍
Gina Marie Krasley, known for a 2020 episode of the TLC reality show “My 600-lb Life,” died on Sunday at home in Tuckerton, N.J., surrounded by family, according to her obituary. She was 30. In her Season 8 episode of “My 600-lb Life,” Krasley revealed that her struggles with weight began as a child, when […]
"I hope to live a long time. I have a lot of things I want to do and experience with my wife and my friends and my family," H. Scott Apley wrote last month.
This dad's cleaning advice was all too relatable.
"Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.
The deputy called in the shooting on his radio and received life support assistance from EMS, but died from his injuries.
Kia and Annie Watson tied the knot in March 2021. Kia wore a black, illusion wedding dress, while Annie wore an A-line gown with a see-through bodice.
Royal photographer Kent Gavin told Insider he thinks Prince William and Kate Middleton can help the monarchy continue to thrive.
The lastest “Donda” listening party hinted that things might not be totally over between Kim and Kanye Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shocked the world when they filed for divorce earlier this year. But as Kanye prepares to release his latest album, “Donda,” there are hints — both in lyrics to some of the tracks []
Jack Nicholson rose to fame in the '70s, becoming one of the biggest stars of the decade. Today, he's the most nominated male actor in the Academy's history and an iconic Hollywood personality, often seen wearing his signature sunglasses and sitting courtside at L.A. Lakers games. The Chinatown star has also worked behind the camera as a director, writer, and producer. Though he never officially announced his retirement from the business, the 84-year-old hasn't been in a film since 2010. While h
Chadarion Henderson, 26, was found dead at the notorious prison facility earlier this month. An investigation is now underway to determine what happened.
It looks like these cousins are as close as their moms. On Thursday, Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson shared photos of their daughters taking part in an event together. Jessica's nine-year-old daughter, Maxwell Johnson, and Ashlee's six-year-old daughter, Jagger Ross, wore matching dresses as flower girls in a family friend's wedding, according to People. Ashlee posted photos of the special event on her Instagram Story, while Jessica re-posted one of Ashlee's photos.Both Ashlee and Jessica hav