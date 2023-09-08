Nancy Pelosi announces she will run for reelection in 2024

Biden (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Ex-House speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Friday that she will seek another term in Congress as Democrats seek to win back the majority in the House of Representatives.

The longtime San Francisco congresswoman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter that she will seek another term in the House despite the fact that she no longer is a member of House leadership.

“Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery,” she said. “Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote.”