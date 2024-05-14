Namibia & Oman in Scotland 2024

[Getty Images]

This series was originally due to take place between 2-12 May, but was rescheduled because of weather concerns

All matches played at Forthill, Forfarshire

Cricket World Cup League 2

July

16 Scotland v Oman (11:00 BST)

18 Namibia v Oman (11:00 BST)

20 Scotland v Namibia (11:00 BST)

22 Scotland v Oman (11:00 BST)

24 Namibia v Oman (11:00 BST)

26 Scotland v Namibia (11:00 BST)

An additional Twenty20 international between Scotland and Oman, scheduled for 14 May, has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made