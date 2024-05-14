Namibia & Oman in Scotland 2024
This series was originally due to take place between 2-12 May, but was rescheduled because of weather concerns
All matches played at Forthill, Forfarshire
Cricket World Cup League 2
July
16 Scotland v Oman (11:00 BST)
18 Namibia v Oman (11:00 BST)
20 Scotland v Namibia (11:00 BST)
22 Scotland v Oman (11:00 BST)
24 Namibia v Oman (11:00 BST)
26 Scotland v Namibia (11:00 BST)
An additional Twenty20 international between Scotland and Oman, scheduled for 14 May, has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled
