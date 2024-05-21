Names in frame for Chelsea hot seat

[Getty Images]

Chelsea will now search for a successor to Mauricio Pochettino following the Argentine's Stamford Bridge exit after just one season.

The Blues have expressed recent interest in Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim and Burnley’s Vincent Kompany.

BBC Sport understands Chelsea are unlikely to go for Leicester City's highly rated boss Enzo Maresca, a former assistant coach with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

A return for former managers Jose Mourinho or Thomas Tuchel is not on the cards as the club targets a young and upcoming head coach.

Meanwhile, the Chelsea players' initial reaction to Pochettino's departure by mutual consent is understood to have been sadness.

Many of the squad are away on holiday after the season and mostly found out via their team WhatsApp chat.

Stars posted sad emojis as the news filtered through, with widespread support for Pochettino and his coaching staff.