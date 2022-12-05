'His name still gives me nightmares': Jaxon Smith-Njigba ends OSU career | Reactions

Jaxon Smith-Njigba ended his Ohio State career with a letter.

"As a young kid from Texas I've always dreamed of playing football on the biggest stage," Smith-Njigba began. "It's humbling to think that I eventually did play not only on the biggest stage in college football, but also surrounded by the best group of people."

After a junior campaign that saw five catches for 43 yards across three games due to a lingering hamstring injury, Smith-Njigba officially ended his collegiate career, announcing that he would continue to rehabilitate his injury through the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff run and enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Here's how teammates, fans and family are taking Smith-Njigba's announcement.

Canaan Smith-Njigba: 'We will continue to work for what we've always dreamed of.'

If it was possible, there would not be a question. It’s been amazing to watch your journey and success.

I am with you my brother as you are taking steps into the next chapter. We will continue to work for what we’ve always dreamed of.

Maada Smith-Njigba: 'I thank you for developing my son!'

Ohio State WR Julian Fleming speaks out

Former Ohio State WR Johnnie Dixon: 'Go get yourself right lil bro'

Former Ohio State CB Lejond Cavazos: 'Be great'

Ohio State 'robbed' of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's last season

Ohio State was robbed of Nick Bosa and Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s last seasons, as well as seeing Chase Young/Nick Bosa and JSN/Marvin Harrison on the field at the same time.



'Marvin Harrison Jr... your table is set'

I’m sad to hear that Jaxon Smith-Njigba won’t be playing in the Peach Bowl but he’s gotta do what’s best for his health. I hope he heals up and crushes it in the NFL. Marvin Harrison Jr…your table is set. #GoBucks — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) December 5, 2022

Utah fans still shudder...

