New name placed at the top of Barcelona’s midfielder wishlist

A new name has this week been positioned atop the shortlist of midfield targets at La Liga giants Barcelona.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who point towards Bruno Guimarães as the player in question.

It is of course common knowledge across the world of football that Barcelona have identified the base of the club’s midfield as their priority area of reinforcement with a view to next season.

Having failed to replace the legendary Sergio Busquets since his departure last summer, the Blaugrana will now set about bringing in a player capable filling the sizable boots of the Spaniard.

To date, a whole host of profiles from across the continent have been tipped as potential arrivals in Catalunya’s capital, from Joshua Kimmich to Mikel Merino and more.

As alluded to above, though, if the latest word to have come to the fore in the media on Tuesday is anything to go by, then a new leading target has been identified by Deco and co.

The player in question? Bruno Guimarães.

As per Sport:

‘The midfielder list is led by Bruno Guimaraes, who has always been the sporting director’s first choice even though Xavi was obsessed with Zubimendi.’

New Barca boss Hansi Flick is fully behind a move for the Newcastle United standout, albeit with it now remaining to be seen whether or not the Catalans can scrape together the required funds to meet Guimarães’ no doubt considerable price-tag.

Conor Laird | GSFN