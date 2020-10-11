New name? No name? Same Washington QB controversy originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

On September 13th, sometime around 2:30 in the afternoon, Washington Football quarterback Dwayne Haskins delivered a halftime speech to his teammates, demanding better play and ownership of the team's home field.

Washington came back to win that game over the Philadelphia Eagles, and in hindsight, that halftime moment might be the pinnacle of Haskins' career in Burgundy and Gold.

Just 25 days later Haskins got benched.

If it feels like a whirlwind, that's because it has been.

In the span of about two weeks, starting with Haskins dreadful performance against Cleveland, Washington Football coach Ron Rivera went from staunchly defending his quarterback to benching him for Kyle Allen.

What happened? Plenty.

Multiple reports suggest Haskins' work on the practice field started to suffer, and it's been widely documented that the team's other quarterbacks like Allen and Alex Smith put in more hours at the team's Ashburn training facility. Haskins also reportedly celebrated his first-ever 300-yard passing game, which was nice, but it came after a 31-17 loss.

It also didn't help that Haskins wasn't playing well. His performance against the Browns was dreadful, but even his "better" performances lacked much offense. The chunk plays necessary to win in the NFL simply didn't happen; and there were accuracy issues.

But Kyle Allen? Really?

Well here's the thing - Allen might just be a stopgap before the team goes to Alex Smith.

But Alex Smith? Really?

Yes. Really.

Rivera made clear he has "zero trepidation" to start Smith and that the veteran QB has been cleared by every medical professional that has seen his surgically repaired leg. The gruesome injury from two years ago is in the past, and everyone believes that, but everyone will also be holding their breath the first time Smith gets hit on an NFL field.

No matter what political party holds power in Washington, one axiom always remains true in this town - there will be quarterback controversy.

New name, no name, new coach, none of that can change tradition. It's Week 5 in the NFL and Washington remains elite at quarterback controversy.