Name Of MLS Side Trying For Birmingham City And Rangers Linked Star Emerges

MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps are the side negotiating a deal for Birmingham City and Rangers linked midfielder Marc Leonard.

Leonard has just concluded an impressive campaign with Northampton Town in League One, on loan from Brighton, and was their player of the season.

Back at his parent club now, Leonard is waiting for clarity on his future with a number of clubs showing interest in taking him away from Brighton’s books.

Birmingham are showing interest in taking Leonard back to League One to help their promotion bid, while Rangers have been linked with the midfielder.

It recently emerged though that an MLS club are trying to sign Leonard and, according Sky Italia, that club are Vancouver Whitecaps.

Vancouver Whitecaps are negotiating with both the club and Leonard.

They are looking to pay £275,000, but talks are continuing.

Whether Vancouver Whitecaps being in talks for Leonard spurs Birmingham and Rangers into action remains to be seen, but the player could be warm to the idea of an MLS move.