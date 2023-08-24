A name to know in Akron: Hoban football provides peek at 'freshman phenom' Brayton Feister

With five state titles since 2015 and a long track record of sending players to Division I college programs, the Archbishop Hoban football team is not easily impressed.

Yet, this is how members of the Knights recently described a ninth grader who just began his high school career:

"The freshman phenom. ... He's just a phenom freak. You don't see him every day, even though his little brother looks almost just like him." — coach Tim Tyrrell

"He's not a normal freshman." — senior running back Caleb Jones

"Crazy freshman. Different. Huge. [There are] not a lot of freshmen like him. He's fast. He's going to have a big impact this year for us." — junior center Nate Cross

If you enjoy following the local sports scene or high school athletes who eventually represent the area at the next level, people associated with Hoban would advise you learn the name Brayton Feister.

"You'll hear that name a lot in the future," Tyrrell said.

This past spring, Feister became one of 10 three-time middle school state champions in Ohio Athletic Committee Junior High wrestling history.

Hoban freshman running back Brayton Feister gets the ball against Frederick Douglass on Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Now he's a running back, linebacker and special teamer for Hoban.

In Feister's high school football debut Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, he rushed five times for 21 yards and two touchdowns (11 and 3 yards) to help Hoban roll to a 45-6 victory over Frederick Douglass, the defending Class 5A high school state champion in Kentucky.

Hoban (1-0) will look to build off its strong start Friday night on the road against Cathedral Prep in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Hoban freshman running back Brayton Feister scores a touchdown Saturday against Frederick Douglass at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

With Feister and junior Khylan Osbey backing up Jones, the Knights have a promising combination of running backs as they attempt to compensate for the graduation of Lamar Sperling, who earned the prestigious title of Ohio Mr. Football during a record-setting senior season in 2022.

"Different styles," Cross said. "Feister's a power back. If you want 2 yards, he's going to get it. And Caleb's going to break some runs wide open."

Hoban freshman running back Brayton Feister charges in for a touchdown Saturday against Frederick Douglass at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

“I feel like those two combined can be one of the best [running back tandems] in the state, if not in the country," senior right offensive tackle William Satterwhite said. "Brayton's size and strength and his speed as well and then Caleb's agility and his speed just make two great running backs."

If there is danger in Hoban's collective praise getting to Feister's head, it would be difficult to detect at the onset. He handles questions with the maturity of a seasoned veteran player.

"You're going to have to earn your spot," said Feister, who's listed by Hoban as 6 feet, 1 inch and 215 pounds. "That's just what it is. When you come in as a freshman, you're at the bottom of the food chain again. You've got to work your way up."

Brothers Bryden (left) and Brayton Feister celebrate together after winning 2023 middle school wrestling titles in Youngstown.

Feister also answered what he envisions as his ideal path in sports. Some in the wrestling community might be surprised to hear his goal is "college football all the way."

“My passion's football, so football comes first," he said. "But if it comes down to it and I have to go for wrestling, you've got to do what you've got to do — something to get me to college. But if I absolutely have to pick, it's football."

Feister said he began wrestling in kindergarten and playing football in second grade. In wrestling, Feister went undefeated last season, when his younger brother, Bryden, who's now an eighth grader, also captured a state crown. The older Feister said the last time he lost a wrestling match was at Tulsa Nationals in 2022. He'll be aiming for four state titles in high school.

Hoban freshman running back/linebacker Brayton Feister smiles as he discusses the upcoming season during the Archbishop Hoban Knights football media day Aug. 7 in Akron.

Feister said he's confident he can be as good a football player as he is a wrestler.

“Oh, 100%. Throughout my middle school, junior high career, I've just dominated [in football] on the national level," Feister said. "I've always done it. It's different. It's high school, but I believe I can do it here, too.”

Feister, who hails from New Philadelphia in Tuscarawas County, said he has played on Indian Valley, Claymont and Canton South middle school football teams. He encountered competition from other parts of the country when he played for the team representing Ohio in the FBU National Championship tournament.

Now Hoban is eager to see what he'll do for the Knights this season and beyond.

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. On Twitter: @ByNateUlrich.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Hoban football coach calls Brayton Feister 'freshman phenom'