2022 John Deere Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Deere Run

Associated Press

The outcry that marked the start of the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf series' first American stop quieted a bit on Friday, putting the focus on the play at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. Modest crowds and mild temperatures in the mid-70s greeted the players on the upstart series — bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund — which is trying to shake up the PGA Tour. Dustin Johnson, the 2020 Masters winner, shared the lead with Carlos Ortiz of Mexico going into the final round of the 54-hole tournament Saturday.