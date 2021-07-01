Name, Image, and Likeness rules brought to you by fireworks

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde celebrate the first day athletes can make money off of their name, image and likeness by listing the best deals made so far. The guys also draft which former players would have made the most money in this climate and which football programs can take a step forward in the NIL era. From everyone at Yahoo Sports, we wish you all a safe and happy 4th of July weekend.

