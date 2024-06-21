New name gaining strength in race to become new Barcelona pivot

A new profile is being increasingly considered by the brass at La Liga giants Barcelona to reinforce the base of the club’s midfield.

That’s according to Relevo, who point towards Angelo Stiller as the player in question.

The name of German Stiller has of course taken its place front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya’s capital over the course of the last couple of weeks.

This comes after word was forthcoming in the media that the 23-year-old, fresh off a stellar campaign with Stuttgart, had made his way onto the radar of the Barcelona board.

And, if the latest word stemming from the media on Friday is anything to go by, Stiller’s chances of being ‘the chosen one’ to take his place as the Blaugrana’s new pivot appear to be increasing by the day.

As per the aforementioned Relevo, Deco’s more high-profile midfield targets, the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Martín Zubimendi, look out of the reach of a cash-strapped Camp Nou hierarchy at present.

Stiller, whom Hansi Flick is familiar with owing to their time spent together at Bayern Munich, is in turn beginning to look like an increasingly attractive option.

‘Great long passer and a good argument when it comes to reading the play at a defensive level to anticipate, Stiller can fit into the type of midfielder that Barcelona is looking for today,’ it is concluded.

An offer, in turn, could well soon be forthcoming for the ex-German youth international, by way of Barcelona.

Conor Laird | GSFN