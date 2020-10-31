In the name of the father, Paul Grattan Jr. honors a legacy at UCLA

Paul Grattan Jr, second from right, with his father, Paul, mother Patty and sister Caroline. For Paul Grattan Jr., his father's advice pushed him toward earning a football scholarship. (Courtesy of Paul Grattan Jr.)

On the day his mother told him she couldn’t afford to send him to college now that his father wasn't around, Paul Grattan Jr. considered his options.

The eighth-grader could become a firefighter like his uncle Mike. That didn’t seem so bad, given it paired a noble endeavor with a three-day workweek. Another possibility was a trade school for some kind of blue-collar job near his Pittsburgh home.

As he moved into high school, Grattan thought more about football and the father he was named after. Paul Grattan had attended each of Little Paul’s football, basketball and baseball games, providing his own soundtrack whenever the boy pitched in Little League.

What the hell are you doing? You’re better than this! Quit walking batters!

Attempts to silence the father failed. A black tarp wrapped around the dugout fencing as part of what became known as the Paul Grattan Rule couldn’t stop the rants, and that was fine with Little Paul.

Words that might have made other parents cringe always reassured their intended recipient. Little Paul knew his father was only trying to coax the best possible performance. Besides, his father told him privately that he was the best player on the field, which reinforced his confidence.

“He was always my No. 1 fan,” Little Paul said. “He set the standard for me that I always didn’t know that I could achieve.”

The encouragement ceased shortly before Little Paul entered high school. His father caught strep pneumonia and couldn’t fight it off, his body weakened by underlying health conditions. Paul Grattan died in 2012 at 54, leaving a void much larger than his outsized presence.

His wife, Patty, worked as an ultrasound technician at two hospitals to cover all the bills for her four children. She flatly told her only son that he wouldn’t be able to go to college without his father’s financial support.

“There was never any smokescreen about the reality of the situation after their father died,” Patty said. “My children weren’t raised in a fantasy.”

Rather than conceding defeat, Little Paul unfurled his best pitch at finding a better life, his father’s voice still resonating in his head. He dedicated himself to football, transforming from a pudgy middle schooler to a sturdy high school offensive lineman who drew interest from a slew of colleges.

On the day that Villanova offered a scholarship, the Wildcats’ recruiting coordinator told Little Paul that he had just won a quarter of a million dollars — the value of a four-year college scholarship.

Paul Grattan Jr. was going to college, all right, embarking on a journey that would bring him to UCLA this summer as a graduate transfer.

Paul Grattan lived his sports dreams through his children. He lost a leg when he was 12, the result of a car accident that ended any hopes of pursuing his passion for football and baseball.

UCLA offensive lineman Paul Grattan Jr. with his mother, Patty, who was upfront with her children when it came to the realities of life. (Courtesy of Paul Grattan Jr.)

His three daughters played volleyball, and ferrying them from one event to another became a year-round endeavor.

The father pushed his daughters as hard as his son. The oldest, Genevieve, abandoned sports early in high school. Olivia earned a scholarship to Quinnipiac and Caroline earned one to Temple.

Genevieve graduated from Pittsburgh with a degree in psychology, though it was a financial ordeal that required attending community college for two years, taking out loans and working her way through school.

That left Little Paul.

After Paul Grattan died, uncle Mike would show up unannounced and usher the boy out the door with three words: “OK, let’s go.” They would commence boxing workouts, Little Paul pounding a heavy bag to develop strength and coordination.

Thoughts about using his athletic gifts to earn a college scholarship started to crystallize when he watched older high school teammate Alex Bookser get wooed by Pittsburgh and go on to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

