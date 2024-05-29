New name emerges as Sunderland head coach search hits 100 days

[Getty Images]

Raphael Wicky is the latest name being reported as a possible candidate to the be Sunderland's next head coach.

As the Black Cats reach 100 days without a permanent head coach, The Sun are reporting former Swiss international Wicky is in the running.

Wicky won the domestic double in Switzerland last season with Young Boys but left in April so would require no compensation from Sunderland.

