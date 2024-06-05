A new name has emerged in Sunderland's head coach candidacy

[Getty Images]

Pascal Jansen has emerged as a potential new name linked with becoming Sunderland's next head coach.

Alan Nixon is reporting that Sunderland hold 'serious interest' in the Dutchman to take the helm at Stadium of Light.

Jansen was head coach at AZ for four years before being sacked in January but boasts an impressive 58% win rate at the Dutch club.

He was also previously a coach at PSV.

