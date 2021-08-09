Name of 81-year-old Lexington I-75 crash victim released

An 81-year-old man from Winchester died on Sunday after a crash on I-75, the Fayette County coroner’s office announced Monday.

John Steward was driving southbound on the interstate near mile marker 113 and the exit for Paris Pike Sunday, according to the coroner’s office.

He lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the concrete barrier in the center of the interstate, the coroner reports.

Steward was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital, where he died at 11:22 a.m. from multiple blunt force trauma injuries, the coroner’s office said.