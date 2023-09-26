Namath wants Zach Wilson gone; Jets adding Siemian to practice squad 'The Insiders'
Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath wants New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson gone; Jets adding quarterback Trevor Siemian to practice squad.
Head coach Robert Saleh reiterated Monday that Wilson will remain the Jets' starting quarterback.
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
New York lost to the Patriots for the 15th straight time on Sunday. Afterward, head coach Robert Saleh made his position clear.
Tim Boyle is the new Jets backup QB.
Wilson's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
Jets coach Robert Saleh said there are no plans to bring in another QB to compete with Wilson for the starting job.
Other NFL teams have lost stars, but none quite like the Jets did with Aaron Rodgers.
Charles McDonald is joined by Next Gen Stats' Keegan Abdoo to break down why some teams look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty through three weeks of the NFL season. But first, the duo jump around the funniest stories to come out of the weekend, including the hysteria around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (and her chicken fingers), the comically low ticket prices for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos game this weekend and Josh McDaniels' awful field goal decision on Sunday night. Next, Charles and Keegan give their biggest takeaways from Week 3. Keegan explains Next Gen Stats' new metric pressure probability and how it tied into the high number of blowouts this week, Charles highlights the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud and the duo discuss the Miami Dolphins' high-flying offense scoring 70 points. Later, Charles and Keegan discuss the teams who look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty and why: the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Bengals picked up a desperately needed win while their offense continued to struggle with an ailing Joe Burrow.
How exactly did the Dolphins make a fellow professional football team look like an early season FCS opponent?
A calf strain sustained in training camp has hobbled Burrow through the first two weeks of the regular season.
Welcome to the NFL Season —Taylor’s version, where NFL TV ratings could be impacted not by someone on the field, but someone in the stands.
Kerr plans to try out different lineups in the preseason and didn't rule out a starting role for Paul.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant analysis from Week 3 of NFL action. The duo start with their biggest questions from the Sunday slate, including what Josh McDaniels was thinking in the fourth quarter, whether or not anyone can stop the Miami Dolphins, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and what the New York Jets should do at quarterback. Later, they recap each game from Sunday and discuss what fans can take away from their team's performance.