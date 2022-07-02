NaLyssa Smith with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm

Field Level Media

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) The Golden State Warriors wanted to keep their roster together to make a run at a repeat. As the NBA's free agency period began, Golden State retained center Kevon Looney when he agreed to a $25.5 million, three-year contract, but lost several other key faces. The reigning champions lost guard Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers on a $28 million, three-year contract and saw Otto Porter Jr. depart to the Toronto Raptors.