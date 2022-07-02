NaLyssa Smith with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm
NaLyssa Smith (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 07/01/2022
NaLyssa Smith (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 07/01/2022
Shawmaynè Giselle Marie died in a June 21 shooting at her home.
The right-wing Liberty Counsel is benefiting from peace of mind it helped strip from Americans seeking abortions
The highest court in the nation ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate climate pollution should be limited
Former IU basketball standout Juwan Morgan is back home again in Indiana after being acquired by the Indiana Pacers in a trade.
Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) with a 2-pointer vs. Indiana Fever, 07/01/2022
Damion Lee's time with the Warriors reportedly is over.
With the first 24 hours of NBA free agency in the books, we examined the winners and losers from a wild Day 1 of signings, trades and extensions.
Gary Payton II sent segments of Dub Nation into a frenzy with an IG story on Friday but he later clarified it wasn't a shot at the Warriors.
By re-signing only one of their top three free agents, Kevon Looney, the Warriors created more room for the future core to contribute. Winning it all makes this an easier call.
The Warriors paid a massive luxury tax en route to the NBA championship.
Twitter went into a frenzy after the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly acquired Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz.
Here's the to-do list after the Warriors reportedly lost three players at the start of free agency.
Isn't it ironic? ESPN analyst Zach Lowe joked that the Warriors have the most intriguing trade package to land Kevin Durant.
Realignment happens for one reason. Just follow the money generated by top regular-season college football games on TV.
How would you feel about the trade?
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) The Golden State Warriors wanted to keep their roster together to make a run at a repeat. As the NBA's free agency period began, Golden State retained center Kevon Looney when he agreed to a $25.5 million, three-year contract, but lost several other key faces. The reigning champions lost guard Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers on a $28 million, three-year contract and saw Otto Porter Jr. depart to the Toronto Raptors.
Top 5 schools the Big Ten might go after now that it grabbed USC and UCLA?
Malcolm Brogdon adds depth to the Celtics' backcourt, but it also gives head coach Ime Udoka a decision to make with Marcus Smart. Former Celtics guard Eddie House explained what he believes the trade means for the Defensive Player of the Year.
The Celtics landed free agent Danilo Gallinari on Friday, agreeing to a two-year deal. Chris Forsberg dissects the pros and cons of the signing and how he can help Ime Udoka's team next season.
The Celtics made a couple of significant splashes on Friday, adding forward Danilo Gallinari and trading for guard Malcolm Brogdon. Here's what they reportedly are looking for after making those deals.