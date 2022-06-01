NaLyssa Smith with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
NaLyssa Smith (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 05/31/2022
NaLyssa Smith (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 05/31/2022
Emma Meesseman (Chicago Sky) with an Assist vs. Phoenix Mercury, 05/31/2022
The MHSAA girls soccer district tournaments are underway. Here are the pairings for every team in the area.
Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 25 points, and the Sparks held off the Dallas Wings 93-91 on Tuesday at Cypto.com Arena.
Camila Giorgi's outfit changed when she stepped onto the court in the fourth round at the French Open.
Paige VanZant made her in-ring debut Sunday at Double or Nothing and she sees a lot of room for improvement.
Nadal wins 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-7(4) Another classic encounter, their 59th match Nadal has a 14th French Open title in his sights
Two days after his team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was back at FTX Arena on Tuesday attempting to sum up the season. Some of his thoughts: — He said the entirety of the season, “I feel like I still need some time to decompress.” — But, he noted, “It was just a really memorable and ...
In sport there are moments that can swing outcomes on their heads. Sometimes, all it takes is a fleeting flash of brilliance or sudden unscripted collapse to change a team or athlete's fortunes. On Court Philippe-Chatrier late on Tuesday night, though, it was an exhausting 17 minutes of full-throttle, tense baseline tennis that made Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's 49th encounter an instant classic. The marathon sixth game of the second set took the match from firmly in Nadal's grasp and set in
Annika Sorenstam is back at Pine Needles, but she got a different outlook and a different strategy than before.
Mark Lindquist breaks down big Game 1 showings by Cale Makar and Connor McDavid while examining the possible fallout from Darcy Kuemper's injury exit. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
Dustin Johnson, an RBC ambassador, will not be skipping the Canadian Open for the first LIV event.
Diana Taurasi was livid.
WCWS picks: USA TODAY Network experts predict outcome of every Women's College World Series game and who will win NCAA softball national championship.
Did Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher speak to each other at the SEC football coaches meeting? Lane Kiffin has the answer.
The change in attitude came recently as he realized he can’t put “all of my marbles into one basket, which is golf.”
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was close to landing a head coach job with these three NBA teams before ultimately landing in Boston.
Amelie Mauresmo, the newly-appointed French Open tournament director, came under heavy fire on Wednesday for bemoaning the standard of women’s tennis and offering a flimsy defence of the late finishes in Paris.
Draymond Green: You have to learn to listen to full takes and not snippets before you get baited into tweeting Champ. Source: Twitter @Money23Green What's the buzz on Twitter? David Hardisty @ clutchfans From the archives: January 3, 2019. Down two ...
Michelle Wie West is ready for the next phase of her professional life and she leaves the LPGA with "zero regrets."
In his annual meeting with the media at the Memorial, Jack Nicklaus discussed the LIV Golf Series, the PGA Tour's young talent, and more.