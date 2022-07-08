NaLyssa Smith with a 2-pointer vs. Chicago Sky

Field Level Media

MILWAUKEE (AP) Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis says his new contract won't change the blue-collar approach that helped him earn the big payday. After declining a $4.55 million player option to become a free agent, Portis agreed to a four-year, $49 million deal that keeps him in Milwaukee. ''My mindset is always going to be that someone is trying to take my spot and I have to go hard each and every day to show why I'm worth what I'm worth,'' Portis said Thursday.