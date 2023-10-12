How Nakobe Dean used long layoff to his advantage originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In a season of new experiences, this was one new experience Nakobe Dean didn’t want.

But he was determined to make the most of it.

“Before this, I had never missed a game in my life,” Dean said at his locker Wednesday. “Going all the way back to Little League.”

So when he suffered a significant foot injury in the third quarter of the Eagles’ season opener against the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Dean was determined not to let it become a setback.

“Staying in the game, being in every single meeting, staying in the building,” Dean said. “Watching all the film, everything like that.

“And you watch practice every day, too. I knew the game plan. I’m in on everything. I’m listening to the plays. I’m going through everything (mentally). I’m helping out, telling everybody what I’m seeing. Just staying in the game.”

Dean was placed on Injured Reserve after the Eagles beat the Patriots and missed wins over the Vikings, Buccaneers, Washington and the Rams.

The Eagles activated his practice window on Tuesday and he was back out at practice on Wednesday in full pads. The Eagles have 21 days to either activate him or shut him down for the year. They will activate him, it’s just a matter of whether it's this week or next week.

Asked if he’s 100 percent, Dean said, “I’m about there.”



But the Eagles often play these things conservatively, which means Dean might remain on IR this week and return for the Dolphins.

Either way, the Eagles are confident the 22-year-old Dean will be ready when he returns. Nick Sirianni said he was impressed with how engaged Dean was during his month-long layoff.

“You don't have to ask much of him,” he said. “He wants to be around at all times. He's a football junkie. Always trying to be around it. You saw that he was at the game (Sunday). Sometimes, you don't always take guys to the away games. He really wanted to be there. He was great on the sideline. Obviously, we would rather have him on the field, but he was great on the sideline with his teammates saying what he saw.

“I thought the way he went about his time off … was really continuing to try to grow and get better. You just can't keep him out of the building and can’t keep him out of the film room.”

Dean said it was important for him to accompany the team to the West Coast this past weekend, even though it meant two five-hour flights to just stand on the sideline.

“Well, not only because it’s all I know, but because I wanted to stay with the team,” he said. “I mean, it's the defense that I'm a part of. I believe that I'm a part of this team, and I feel like it's my job.”

The four-game layoff also gave Dean the opportunity to watch Nicholas Morrow, who started in his place, and Zach Cunningham, who was the opening-day starter alongside Dean.

Those guys have started a combined 141 games. Dean has started one. So definitely another great opportunity to learn.

“Yeah, everybody teaches something in their own aspect of how they play the game,” Dean said. “You know, how Nick watches film, how he's able to pick up on routes or what quarterback is liking this (play), how physical Zach is and the physicality he brings to the game. I've learned all that from on the field and some stuff off the field.”

Dean spent last week working on a side field with the trainers, so he knows his fitness is where it needs to be.



The next step?

“Just going out there and banging with the guys and trying to put yourself through every situation that you feel like you'd be on the field before you get out there,” he said.

“Everything I was just doing this past week - running, drills, backpedaling - and now putting that final piece in which is just striking guys and putting that weight on the foot, changing directions with weight being applied on you, things like that.”

It’s only been four weeks, but for Dean that’s an eternity.

“I had a walkthrough today and I had probably the biggest smile,” he said. “It's just great being back with the team. I never missed a game ever. In anything. So I definitely felt it, but I had to stay mentally strong and do the whole process and just continue to work and get better.

“It’s tough, it’s football (and) injuries are the worst part of the game,” he said. “Injuries are the worst part of any sport. But I've just been going through it, been working and I'm just glad to be back with the team.”