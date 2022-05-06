Nakobe Dean to be a full participant in Eagles’ rookie minicamp practice
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Nakobe DeanAmerican football linebacker
Nakobe Dean will be a full participant at practice today… pic.twitter.com/dCepyGPk15
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) May 6, 2022
Nakobe Dean is in Philadelphia and after two days of draft day injury drama, the former Georgia All-American will take the field at the NovaCare Complex for his first practice as a pro.
Despite reports of a pectoral and knee injury, Dean will line up as middle linebacker for Jonathan Gannon during the Eagles’ initial rookie minicamp sessions on Friday and Saturday.
Dean told the local media that the Bulldogs played a variety of coverages and that he’ll have some familiarity with Philadelphia’s defense that’s set to unveil more 3-4 looks upfront.
List
5 questions for Eagles coming out of the NFL draft
List
10 best remaining free agents the Eagles should target after NFL draft
List
Eagles' biggest winners and losers from the 2022 NFL draft
Related
Nakobe Dean to be a full participant in Eagles' rookie minicamp practice
Jets claim former Eagles OL Nate Herbig off waivers
Eagles sign DT Jordan Davis to a four-year, $17 million rookie deal
Watch: A.J. Brown running routes for the first time as a member of the Eagles
Eagles to host inaugural girls high school Flag Football Championships on May 7
Eagles CB Darius Slay expecting big things from Marcus Epps