Nakobe Dean to be on the field for Eagles rookie camp despite pre-draft injury concerns
- Nakobe DeanAmerican football linebacker
Howie Roseman: “Nakobe Dean is going to be on the field for rookie camp this week.”
The #Eagles GM confirmed the concerns about Dean’s health but said he doesn’t need any major procedures.
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) April 30, 2022
Nakobe Dean dropped to pick No. 83 overall in the third round because of predraft injury concerns, but the newest Philadelphia Eagles linebacker will be on the field next week for rookie camp.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, A group of independent doctors has already cleared Dean, with letters sent to all 32 teams classifying the injury as a pectoral strain, a source told Fowler.
During the day two press conference to discuss the Cam Jurgens and Nakobe Dean picks, GM Howie Roseman admitted that the Eagles were aware of the linebacker’s injury status, and it wouldn’t impact his availability for this spring.
Dean won’t require surgery and Philadelphia’s medical staff will handle the situation going forward.
The 2021 Butkus Award winner and AP first-team All-American selection, Dean logged 72 tackles (10.5 for loss), six sacks, and two interceptions last season for the National Champion Bulldogs.
