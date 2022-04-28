Nakobe Dean doesn’t get why experts mock him to Titans

Over the course of the offseason we’ve seen countless mock drafts that have the Tennessee Titans taking Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean at No. 26 overall in the 2022 NFL draft.

It has become a running joke (and source of frustration) among Titans fans and media at this point, as one of the last positions Tennessee needs to address is inside linebacker.

That’s because the team has two solidified starters in Zach Cunningham and David Long, both of whom played well last season, and backing them up is 2021 third-round pick, Monty Rice, Dean’s former teammate.

When asked by Jim Wyatt of Titans Online about being mocked to the Titans, Dean was just as puzzled about the situation as the rest of us.

“Mocked to the Titans? They got a couple linebackers already, huh? I don’t think I’m a need,” Dean said with a smile.

From Las Vegas 💥: I’ve seen plenty of folks mock @GeorgiaFootball LB @NakobeDean to the @Titans, so I asked him about it at the #NFLDraft. He played along when asked what he knows about the Titans. WATCH 🎥 pic.twitter.com/1WMu9ksULs — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) April 27, 2022

Wyatt then tested Dean on his Titans knowledge, and he was able to list off head coach Mike Vrabel, and players such as Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown. He also knew that the Titans play in Nashville and used to be the Oilers.

As we’ve said all along, Dean is a good player and someone who should be a first-round pick, he just shouldn’t be an option for the Titans at No. 26 overall with the team having bigger needs to address.

