Nakobe Dean 2022 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about potential Jets and Giants target

Nakobe Dean Treated Image

With the Jets and Giants both having two picks in the Top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft, let's take a look at one prospect who may be taken by either team: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean...



By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot

- Weight: 225 pounds

- 40-time: 4.52 seconds

- Vertical: 41.2 inches

- Stats (Career): 7.5 sacks, 168 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 2 INTs, 7 passes defended, 3 forced fumbles

- Accolades & Awards: 2021 Butkus Award winner (best LB in NCAA), 2021 Consensus All-America, 2021 First Team ALL-SEC

Prospect Overview



The Draft Network: He is a very good reactive athlete with regard to quickness and agility. He affects the passing game in a variety of ways. He can blitz inside and demonstrates very good closing quickness to the quarterback. He gets good depth in his zone drops while also showing the ability to cover running backs with ease. In the run game, he is very instinctive in the box. His team-leading TFL number speaks to the downhill, instinctive, and decisive effort he plays with. He uses his good quickness to defeat linemen and beat them to the spot. He also does a good job shooting gaps to disrupt plays in the backfield. He can overrun plays when he doesn’t come to balance as a tackler, which causes him to miss tackles. When linemen are able to engage with him at the second level, continuing to improve at shedding inside will benefit him. Learning to consistently beat linemen with speed, agility, instincts, or stack/shedding will greatly benefit him as well. He excels, however, when plays are run away from him. Ultimately, this is a three-down linebacker who will maximize his skill set if he is playing on the weak-side in a 4-3 scheme.

Pro Football Network: Dean has impressive football instincts as a run-stopping linebacker. He has a remarkable knack for diagnosing the play, working through traffic, locating the ball, and making a play. The Georgia product can scrape well along the formation to find the ball carrier and end the play. Dean does his best work against the run. He regularly uses his play speed to come downhill with force to impact the run game. Furthermore, that same speed allows him to be impressive in pursuit downfield. In addition to his speed, the Georgia linebacker demonstrates solid pursuit angles when chasing his man downfield. Although he primarily uses these abilities dangerously in run defense, Dean has also proven to be a threat as a pass rusher off the edge. In pass coverage, his athletic ability allows him to stay relatively sticky in man schemes. It allows him to make up ground quickly and make a play to limit yardage.

Story continues

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) in the end zone in the second quarter during the 2022 CFP

Why Dean Makes Sense for Jets

The Jets’ most consistent linebacker was C.J. Mosley, but they had a turnstile of players who were next to him. Jarrad Davis was supposed to be the man after they got him in free agency, but injuries kept him off the field for most of the year. Then, when rookie Jamien Sherwood was trusted, he was lost to injury as well. And Blake Cashman had an injury that kept him out all but three games.

So Quincy Williams stepped up when he was brought in and the Jets liked what they saw. However, the Jets run a 4-3 base defense with four defensive linemen and three linebackers. They could certainly use an upgrade, especially one with Dean’s skill set.

He’s fast, and most importantly for the Jets, he delivers on his blitzing. The Jets need to generate more pressure, and Douglas should be looking for edge rushers again like he did last offseason. But Dean can really do it all: He gets into the backfield with the ability to cover as well.

Also, there’s a potential opt out of Mosley’s contract after this next season. So, if that were to happen, Dean could easily assume the role of quarterback of the defense.

Why Dean Makes Sense for Giants

An edge rusher would probably make more sense for the Giants, but Blake Martinez’s contract expires at the end of the 2022 season. Tae Crowder took a step forward this year and did well calling plays for the defense, however, the Giants don’t really have anyone behind him to take over if Martinez walks into free agency.

Dean may be preferred in a 4-3 system, but again, who knows if Patrick Graham will even be back? He could take head coach interviews this time around and be with another franchise.

But, if he does stay, I’m sure he can find a way of making things work with Dean. A play-caller like Graham, who has been very creative with blitz packaging these past two seasons, would love using Dean in different scenarios. There’s also a trust factor to send other players and allow Dean to cover the middle of the field in a zone or follow a receiver.

The Giants also can’t have enough good tacklers on the team. Martinez already is, but imagine another one right next to him? This could be a solid group up the middle for Big Blue.

The question is whether it’s worth the draft pick over the other clear needs on the team.

NFL Comparison

The Draft Network: Ravens LB Patrick Queen