Naked Joe Thornton video bombs Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner's message for Patrick Marleau

San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau is now the sole owner of the NHL record for most games played, passing Gordie Howe with his 1,768th regular-season appearance Monday night.

Marleau has had more than his fair share of teammates over his 23 years in the league, and many of them congratulated him on the milestone in their own special way.

Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, who saw Marleau as a father figure during their two seasons together in Toronto, were among those who delivered a special message to their friend, featuring a silent cameo from Marleau's long-time Sharks teammate Joe Thornton.

Thornton certainly has a knack for being captured on camera stark naked.

On a more serious note, Leafs captain John Tavares sent his sentiments the only way he knows: in the fashion of a formal press release.

Beyond the Leafs, current and former Sharks teammates joined in on the congratulatory messages, along with literally every team in league.

I was there for Patty’s first game & now I’m witnessing history. An amazing accomplishment. Congratulations bud. @NHL @SanJoseSharks — Owen Nolan (@OwenNolan11) April 20, 2021

What an honor it was to be out on the ice with you tonight in your record breaking 1768th career game. Congratulations to you and your family on this special night. @c_marleau https://t.co/BMPlPuzvXr — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) April 20, 2021

Congratulations Patty and your family!! Such an amazing accomplishment!! I’m so honored to be your teammate and get to play with you! I’m learning so much from you and we always have some great laughs! #1768games #mostallthetime pic.twitter.com/TYGOpVJpG6 — Tomáš Hertl (@TomasHertl48) April 20, 2021

Congratulations to my friend #patrickmarleau for passing #gordiehowe for most games played in the NHL. I'm guessing this pic was taken in '97, our first camp in SJ. We've changed a bit since then, but the 3 of us still remain great friends. @Hammerhan27 pic.twitter.com/fR7AqwSxRN — Mark Smith (@marksmithmusic) April 20, 2021

"It's amazing, it's hard to even put in words." @jpav8 talks about his former teammate, Patrick Marleau, who is about to break the all-time @NHL games played record tonight. pic.twitter.com/n5rRnQSTNX — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 19, 2021

It wasn't just former teammates offering praise — opponents past and present also marvelled at the grandiose accomplishment, along with Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, and of course his wife, Christina.

For love of the game pic.twitter.com/joB2u5zTl3 — Christina Marleau (@c_marleau) April 20, 2021

Patrick Marleau says "Mark Howe and the whole family reached out to me, Wayne Gretzky sent me a text.

Tons of former teammates sent me a text. Very humbling and very grateful for, for all the support." #SJSharks — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) April 19, 2021

Plenty of battles, more respect for this pro! Miss him pushing the puck between my legs and beating me in a foot race. Sweet thanks 🤨 #1768 ⁦ pic.twitter.com/hdNP3wpv0u — Kevin Bieksa (@kbieksa3) April 20, 2021

No one truly knows if this is the end for Marleau, but passing Howe for one of the most impressive records in all of hockey is one special way to hang up your skates. The only active players who are even in reach are the aforementioned Thornton with 1,669 games and Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara with 1,598.

