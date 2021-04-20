  • Oops!
Naked Joe Thornton video bombs Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner's message for Patrick Marleau

Thomas Williams
·Hockey writer
·3 min read
San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau is now the sole owner of the NHL record for most games played, passing Gordie Howe with his 1,768th regular-season appearance Monday night.

Marleau has had more than his fair share of teammates over his 23 years in the league, and many of them congratulated him on the milestone in their own special way.

Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, who saw Marleau as a father figure during their two seasons together in Toronto, were among those who delivered a special message to their friend, featuring a silent cameo from Marleau's long-time Sharks teammate Joe Thornton.   

Thornton certainly has a knack for being captured on camera stark naked.

On a more serious note, Leafs captain John Tavares sent his sentiments the only way he knows: in the fashion of a formal press release.

Beyond the Leafs, current and former Sharks teammates joined in on the congratulatory messages, along with literally every team in league.

It wasn't just former teammates offering praise — opponents past and present also marvelled at the grandiose accomplishment, along with Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, and of course his wife, Christina.

No one truly knows if this is the end for Marleau, but passing Howe for one of the most impressive records in all of hockey is one special way to hang up your skates. The only active players who are even in reach are the aforementioned Thornton with 1,669 games and Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara with 1,598.

More from Yahoo Sports:

