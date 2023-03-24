Naji Marshall with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

James Franklin, Mike Yurcich and several players spoke Tuesday night.
Top plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets, 03/23/2023
Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.
Vince Carter went in on the Mavericks after their bizarre miscue coming out of a timeout in the third quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Warriors.
"We have great players. Celebrate them. Don't criticize, don't tear them down. Build them all up, and whoever wins it, good for them."
The NBA's Last Two Minute Report had no issue with Draymond Green's screen that freed up Steph Curry for a clutch layup Wednesday night.
Jonathan Kuminga is playing tremendous basketball of late, and it seems this would be a good time to give him an opportunity to start in place of the absent Andrew Wiggins.
Remember when Donovan Mitchell clearly left the free throw line for a putback layup to tie the Bulls-Cavaliers game earlier in the season? He did it again on Thursday.
Boozer is only the second sophomore in the program's history to win the award for boys basketball.
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-1/8 inches. That’s what his height will be for all [more]
The feud between Warriors forward Draymond Green and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks continues.
Before this season, Florida Atlantic had never played in a single NCAA tournament game in program history. Now the Owls are headed to the Elite Eight.
The latest player to announce he’s leaving the UNC basketball program brings the total number of Tar Heels who’ve announced their departure to four, leaving the team depleted on the wing.
"I know chronologically how old I am. But I don't function like an 80-year-old man."
Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points as the Clippers, without Paul George, took control of the second half to cruise to a 127-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]
UCLA looked poised to finally break its losing streak against Gonzaga, only for everything to end in March Madness mess of a loss for the Bruins.
Here's how you can watch and and listen to the Wisconsin-North Texas game.
The most daring play of this year’s NCAA tournament appeared to begin with an argument.
Arkansas’ season came to an end Thursday night in an 88-65 loss to the UConn Huskies in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was never really in the contest, as the Razorbacks failed to lead at any point. UConn shot 57.4% from the field, 45% from three and had 15 more assists and 12 more rebounds than the Razorbacks.