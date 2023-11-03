Najee Harris touchdown run gives Steelers 7-0 lead over Titans

The Steelers have offensive coordinator Matt Canada calling plays from the sideline instead of the booth. And in a shift from the norm in today's NFL, Pittsburgh won the coin toss and elected to receive to start the game.

Both moves are working so far, as the Steelers went right down the field for a touchdown, taking an early 7-0 lead over the Titans.

Running back Najee Harris took it in for a 10-yard score, capping a 10-play, 78-yard drive.

Pittsburgh was 2-of-2 on third down on the possession. Quarterback Kenny Pickett converted third-and-6 with a 10-yard pass to receiver Allen Robinson on the opening set of downs. Then later on third-and-2, Pickett hit Diontae Johnson down the right side for a 19-yard gain to Tennessee’s 10-yard line.

Harris scored on the next play.

Pickett was 5-of-7 on the opening drive for 62 yards.