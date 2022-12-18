Najee Harris touchdown gives Steelers early 7-0 lead

The 5-8 Steelers are trying to avoid handing Mike Tomlin his first losing season as a head coach.

They’re off to a good start in that endeavor.

Running back Najee Harris finished Pittsburgh’s opening possession with a 7-yard touchdown, capping a 12-play, 67-yard drive that took 7:06 off the clock.

Harris ran the ball effectively, gaining 34 yards on six carries. Pittsburgh’s offense converted a pair of third downs — one was an 8-yard pass to Diontae Johnson on third-and-6. The other was a QB sneak by Mitch Trubisky on third-and-1 that put Pittsburgh in the red zone.

Trubisky was 4-of-4 passing on the drive, but for just 26 yards.

The Panthers offense went three-and-out to open the game. Sam Darnold and company could use a big response drive.

