Najee Harris' top plays 2022 season

Associated Press

Sam Howell's first NFL pass became a touchdown, and Terry McLaurin promptly threw the ball into the stands in celebration. Washington Commanders staff negotiated to get it back, and he was all too happy to sign a different ball to exchange with the fan who had his little piece of history. Howell became Washington's first rookie quarterback to throw and run for touchdowns in the same game since Robert Griffin III in 2012 and might have put himself in the mix for the starting job next season with a team again searching for stability at the most important position in football.