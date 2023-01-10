Najee Harris' top plays 2022 season
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris' top plays of tje 2022 season.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with the Denver Broncos during a two-hour virtual interview, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
When a family found out their Steelers-themed gifts were gone on Christmas Day, two Pittsburgh police officers and the Pittsburgh Steelers stepped in to make it right.
From Mr. Irrelevant to Offensive Rookie of the Year. Brock Purdy has had an extraordinary year. Purdy, the 49ers quarterback who started the season as the third-stringer, and ended up in the playoffs, is PFT’s pick for the NFL’s 2022 offensive rookie of the year. Just a few months ago, most football fans didn’t know [more]
Sam Howell's first NFL pass became a touchdown, and Terry McLaurin promptly threw the ball into the stands in celebration. Washington Commanders staff negotiated to get it back, and he was all too happy to sign a different ball to exchange with the fan who had his little piece of history. Howell became Washington's first rookie quarterback to throw and run for touchdowns in the same game since Robert Griffin III in 2012 and might have put himself in the mix for the starting job next season with a team again searching for stability at the most important position in football.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down what we should follow and what we should ignore from the final week of the 2022 NFL season.
The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and social media had thoughts. Did it ever.
Chris Ballard said on Tuesday he would do "whatever it takes" to get a top quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft.
There's no doubt the Indianapolis Colts will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Right?
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers play on Saturday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was trying to motivate his team with a new shirt for next season, but the internet believes Saleh missed a couple of letters.
The Steelers committed highway robbery when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears before the NFL trade deadline. Pittsburgh got Chicago’s second-round pick in the deal, and that proves to be the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears have the first pick in every round of the draft, and [more]
Ohio State finished in the top-five of the Associated Press poll for a fifth time in six seasons.
Davante Adams had 1,290 receiving yards and 12 yards with Carr as his quarterback.
Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) and Lovie Smith (Texans) are out, marking five teams with head coach openings. Nate Davis assesses their attractiveness.
Mike Tannenbaum declares he would trade Justin Fields and draft Bryce Young to "reset" the rookie quarterback contracts and add pieces with the capital acquired from Fields.
Which of the 14 NFL teams have the best quarterback situations entering the postseason? Lets rank them all ahead of wild card weekend.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Even if Bill Belichick's future in New England is safe, the head coach may have to have a hard conversation with team owner Robert Kraft this week. Greg Bedard joined "Boston Sports Tonight" on Monday to discuss the coach's future.