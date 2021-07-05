Steelers' Najee Harris throws first-pitch strike before Giants game

Bay native Harris tosses first-pitch strike before Giants-Cards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Najee Harris can do it all.

The rookie running back and Antioch native starred at Alabama, rushing for 3,843 yards during his four years with the Crimson Tide before being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

And the electric back showed off his right arm Monday when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Giants played the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park.

NFL running back and Bay Area native Najee Harris threw out the first pitch pic.twitter.com/EUohpPT0Dp — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 5, 2021

Harris threw a strike -- thanks to a nice frame job from assistant coach Alyssa Nakken -- while wearing one of the Giants' new City Connect uniforms that was revealed Monday.

Harris was drafted to be the Steelers' bell cow, and he hit the ground running during OTAs and rookie minicamp.

“He doesn’t seem lost. It’s not too big for him,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told reporters at minicamp. “His head’s not spinning. … The most exciting part is once he gets it and it clicks and he goes full speed.”

While Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the favorite to take home Offensive Rookie of the Year, don't count out Harris who will get a lot of touches in a Steelers' offense looking to control the clock and limit the hits Roethlisberger takes.

The Bay Area native already has made his hometown proud, and he has a bright NFL future ahead of him.

