Najee Harris TD puts Steelers up 7-0

The Steelers are on the scoreboard first in Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.

Running back Najee Harris ran for a six-yard touchdown to cap a 12-play, 76-yard drive late in the first quarter. Chris Boswell's extra point made in 7-0 Steelers with 2:36 left to play in the opening quarter.

Harris has seven carries for 29 yards through two possessions in heavy rain at M&T Bank Stadium. Jaylen Warren has chipped in with three carries for 28 yards and wide receiver Diontae Johnson has three early catches for the road team.

The Ravens went three-and-out on their first possession of the day with quarterback Tyler Huntley at the helm of the offense.